They buy shares of Tesla and Amazon on Wall Street – El Financiero

Throughout this year more than 700 thousand young Mexicans decided to invest on the New York Stock Exchange, especially in technology companies, such as Tesla, Amazon and Apple, revealed an analysis made by the financial platform Flink.

According to the behavior of this segment of investors, according to the firm, people tend to make transactions in the companies with which they feel the most. identified, of which are also customers, and of those that may have better long-term returns.

Young people who started investing in 2021 through Flink did so in certain companies, such as Tesla, Founded by Elon musk and who was named by TIME magazine as “the person of the year”. Follow him Manzana, which has just turned 41 years of having debuted on the Stock Market and has established itself as one of the favorites of the Z and Millennial generations.

“In the third position is Amazon, one of the large companies that has known how to adapt to the needs of consumers and has had a remarkable evolution, since starting as an online bookstore, it has diversified its business developing software, gadgets and even smart supermarkets, among other advances “, he explained Flink.

The following places are occupied by GameStop, AMC Entertainment, 3D System, CEMEX, NIO, Microsoft and Meta (formerly Facebook).

The financial platform pointed out that the way in which young people are in contact with technology has been transformed, since they no longer seek only to be users but are now more participatory and want to be owners of the platforms, and the easiest way to do so It is through the acquisition of its shares.