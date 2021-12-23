They accuse Ariana Grande of “cultural appropriation” for her Asian image in these photos

Ariana Grande is one of the singers who achieved the greatest success at a young age, becoming a music icon.

However, in his long career years, he has not been free from controversial, and recently, star in one.

And is that the famous is accused of adopt an “Asian” look in your latest photos, doing “Asian-fishing.”

This term is used for define the appropriation of Asian origin in your image with makeup or editing.

And supposedly this was what the interpreter of Focus in a recent photoshoot, posted on their networks, and then deleted.

Ariana Grande is accused of “cultural appropriation” for appearing Asian

In the Photos be seen Ariana wearing an oversized blazer that she used as a dress, with black pantyhose and black platform heels.

Y She looks a lot whiter than she did before, with more slanted eyes with outlined foxy eyes that also help her eyes look Korean-style.

What’s more, She wore her hair in a half ponytail, and wore a large white bow on the train and on the neck.

The new generation loves Asia and the K-pop is in fashion so many accuse Ariana to take advantage of makeup and styling to join this trend and gain greater fame.

“What a horror that she has to modify her face to be accepted”, “is that she wants to look Asian I swear”, “when Latinas were in fashion then she was all tanned, and now all white”, and “what lack of respect when appropriating from another culture ”, were some of the criticisms on the networks.

It is not a secret that the singer He has modified his face, and this is evidenced in photos of his adolescence and now.

And is that Before he had bigger eyes, and now he has more slanted eyes, in addition his nose is much more profiled, and his chin was more pronounced.

What’s more, Before she wore a dark tan, looking more brunette, and now she looks whiter again, but so far, he has not commented on the accusations that have been made against him.