These were the 10 best gossip that 2021 left us

It seems incredible but although many do not believe it, we are a few days away from the end of 2021. For some it was a very complicated year, for others it improved a lot compared to 2020, but what we can agree on is that despite that quite intense things continue to happen around us, We always find something to entertain ourselves with and for that the gossip is painted on its own, don’t you think?

Although some deny it – or do it – gossip gives us life and encouragement when we need it most. Especially if they have to do with celebrities or public figures, because in some cases we are able to take out the FBI investigator that we have inside and we throw huge publications or even endless threads in order to know each part of a particular story. Let’s accept it gossiping is also good for us, jiar jiar jiar.

Gossip was not lacking in 2021

Of course, this 2021 we had a lot of juicy gossip, the kind that kept us glued to the phone for a long time. There have been so many that without a doubt it is enough to put together a list to remember everything that happened this year. But do not worry, we did that job and reviewing our beloved and liked section “Look, Paty …”, We bring you the 10 best gossip we have told you throughout these months, are you ready? Here we go.

The shot between J Balvin and Residente

Okay, Let’s start with a shot that gave something to talk about and that is surely the most important of 2021 because it had everything, strong statements, Michelin stars, hot dog carts and much more. For those who have no idea what happened, this gossip started in September when J Balvin He called on all urban singers to boycott the Latin Grammys because, in his opinion, the Academy does not value artists of their genre.

That was where he came in Resident, who told him his things –among them that he was fired up because he didn’t have many nominations this year– and without thinking twice, he compared Balvin’s music to jochos and fast food. Of course, things did not stop there, since the singer of “Amarillo” counterattacked (or something like that) taking advantage of the hot dogs, although the member of Calle 13 reminded José that he marked him crying to eliminate everything. And without a doubt, the best thing about this beef was the memes.

Believe it or not, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are dating

Without a doubt, this was one of the little gossip that blew our minds in 2021. It is no secret to anyone that Travis barker Y Kourtney kardashian They had a good relationship, since they both live in an exclusive area of ​​California and even the drummer himself has had the occasional appearance on the popular Kardashian reality show. But nevertheless, they left the world with their mouths open when we found out they were dating.

It was in mid-January that a nearby source stated that these lovebirds had a good time together in Palm Springs. But after the rumors rang strong in Hollywood, the paparazzi caught them going around different places until they could not hide it anymore. And yes, as strange as it may seem, Blink-182’s socialite and bataco look very happy and in loveAs high school sweethearts, haven’t you seen them?

The breakup of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

For many, the romance between Camila Cabello Y Shawn mendes it was the only hope they had of believing in true love. For almost two years, this couple gave their fans faith to think that they could find that special person but unfortunately, they destroyed everyone’s illusions in November 2021 when through their social networks, both officially confirmed their breakup… which left the internet heartbroken.

Of course, both Shawn and Camila published a message in which they made it very clear that they ended up on good terms and that despite everything, they would always be good friends a minute of silence for Mendes that did not last long for the pleasure of leaving the friendzone . Perhaps the “best” thing about this separation were the memes and reactions that appeared on the internet of things, because they made us laugh after this complicated news.

The cousin of Valentín Elizalde marrying the exposa of the ‘Golden Rooster’

The betrayal, the disappointment, brother. Yes Tano Elizalde He was not a saint of devotion for the fans of the ‘Golden Rooster’ – because there is a rumor that he had him killed on November 25, 2006 in the Reynosa palenque – things got even more complicated when we found out that would marry the ex-wife of Valentín Elizalde, Gabriela Sabag… Yes, as they read it, he would marry his own cousin’s ex. Not even Karla Panini would reach that level of betrayal.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back? after 17 years

They say that going back to your ex is not always a good wave, because things are not usually the same as when they were more in love. However, there are extraordinary cases such as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. As you will remember, they both dated between 2002 and 2004, and despite the fact that they had wedding plans and the whole thing, the singer canceled everything a few days before the ceremony due to an alleged infidelity of the actor.

After this, they both had several more relationships with celebrities and not so much – and they even got married – but After almost 17 years, the paparazzi caught them very close together walking through a lot of places. And although both have not confirmed and denied anything, the truth is that they have dated throughout all this 2021 and now if you have the hope of getting back with your ex, don’t lose it because you never know what might happen in the future .

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian got divorced … or something like that

Since Kanye West ran for president of the United States in 2020, things between him and Kim Kardashian have deteriorated. Especially because at a rally, the rapper confessed that he was about to ask his wife to abort their daughter North. This of course the socialite did not like, because it is something extremely personal and as a result of this –added to Ye’s bipolar episodes–, Rumors of their breakup began to surface.

At the beginning of February 2021, it became official that the separation between the two was imminent, as it was learned that Kardashian asked West for a divorce. However, since then there has been no more information about it and despite the fact that Kim has dated Pete Davidson this year, at the listening party of WHERE, the model appeared at the event in a wedding dress in front of Kanye. Many said that there was a ceremony to renew their vows, although we did not understand anything of what happened at that time.

Harry Styles and his romance with Olivia Wilde

Without a doubt, one of the romances that surprised us the most was that of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, and we do not say it because of the difference in age, we really did not expect that both would have a romance. In January 2021 some images appeared where the singer and actress were seen quite affectionate and holding hands at Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding, a friend of Styles. From there, the paparazzi did not stop capturing them together throughout the year.

As if this wasn’t enough, it was also learned that they would both work on Don’t worry darling, Wilde’s third directorial film in which Harry returns to acting alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine. Throughout all these months we have seen them in a lot of places, even the former One Direction member has sung and dedicated some songs to him during his most recent tour, Love on Tour. A good little gossip.

Yuya and Siddhartha became parents

On September 29, 2021 and for hours, we saw that the name of Yuya appeared on Twitter trends. At first we did not understand very well what was happening but quickly when we checked the tweets we learned one of the news that moved the internet of things throughout the year: after a good time dating the Mexican singer-songwriter, Siddhartha, and after confirming your pregnancy, the youtuber became the mother of a baby they called Mar.

Of course social media went crazy with this huge ad, well a lot of messages appeared to congratulate them and there were even memes from fans who said that the little one was their savior –and some even came out who wanted the couple to adopt them, jiar jiar jiar-. There is no doubt that even though the year gave us not so good news, this lifted the spirits of many, especially the fans of both.

Elon Musk and Grimes parted ways

Just as new couples emerged, other celebrities also broke up. Such is the case of Elon musk Y Grimes, who after almost three years of relationship and after the birth of their son X Æ A-Xii Musk the boy with the lowest name in history , the richest man in the world and the artist announced their separation. But don’t worry, unlike many others, they both ended up on good terms and as friends. or so they say .

In an exclusive interview for Page Six, Musk confirmed that he and the singer decided to break their losses. (As a mere gossip, they were seen arriving in various places but on their own account). Even she and her offspring continued to live in the house they shared because they want to see little X Æ A-Xii grow up. 2021 was a great year for Elon in many ways – thanks to Space X, Tesla and other companies he has – but love is the only thing where it did not go well.

Did Selena Gomez date Chris Evans?

Last but not least, we close this list with a gossip that left us speechless. At the beginning of October 2021, rumors of a possible romance began to emerge on the internet of things that blew the minds of many and that involved Chris Evans Y Selena Gomez... yes, this is not a joke. We have no evidence but no doubts that this would have been the bomb of the year but unfortunately, it was not true.

It all started when they published images of both actors leaving the same restaurant separately and if this was not enough, Chris began to follow Selena on Instagram. But nevertheless, hours later it was learned that the photographs with which relationships were real but from different yearsSo they weren’t dating, much less were in a relationship; although yes, neither of them confirmed or denied absolutely anything.