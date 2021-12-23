These are Will Smith’s most viral memes

Johan Kalet Segura Clemens

Will Smith is considered one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood and also one of the most loved by the public.

Today, the American actor turns 53 years old, so we made a compilation of memes that Smith has left us throughout his career. Which one has made you laugh the most and which one would you add?

Looking for happiness

Undoubtedly one of the films in which Will demonstrated his acting quality by transmitting emotions from the big screen is In Pursuit of Happiness, a film released in 2007.

Despite being a movie, it tends to be very nostalgic, Internet users tried hard and managed to turn sad scenes into viral memes.

All students have been through that.

An advice.

The Prince of rap

It has been more than 24 years since the series ended and this scene continues to represent many when we go on a trip.

A small accident.

Among the sad memories that are on the internet and that Internet users turned into memes is also the day that Jada Pinkett, the actor’s wife admitted to having been unfaithful to him.

Many netizens highlight the actor’s way of taking care of himself and it is that despite the passing of the years he continues to stay in shape and with the same features. What will be his secret?

Is the same!

Will Smith has left us many memes and scenes impossible to forget, we hope that he continues to serve many more years and delights us with his performances.