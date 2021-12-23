These are the iPhones that will not be updated to iOS16

There is still a long time to come iOS16, plus it is likely that Manzana advertise the software on the WWDC 2022 in June, to later launch together with the iPhone 14 in September its new operating system, however, apparently it is already known which phones will not receive the next update.

The information from the iPhoneSoft portal, which should be taken with caution if we consider that little is known about the following operating system of Manzana.

However, the list is of interest to those who still have an outdated model of the iPhone, and could confirm certain data that has been leaked on the network about the obsolescence of the iPhone 6 Plus.

iPhone without iOS16

The listing noted that the models iPhone that will not be compatible with iOS16 are:

iPhone 6s.

iPhone 6s Plus.

First generation iPhone SE.

IPads will also run out of iOS16

As regards the versions of iPad, those that will not receive the new version of the operating system will be:

iPad mini 4

iPad Air 2

iPad 5

iPad Pro (2015)

iPad Pro 9.7 (2016)

iPad 9.7 (2017)

According to the portal, this could be due to a limitation of the set of chips, since only devices with a set of A10 chips or newer they will get iOS16 or iPadOS 16.

However, it is important to note that the informational site seems to be more secure from the list of iPhone what of iPad, when pointing out for the latter, that it is “probable” that they will not obtain iPadOS16.

In all cases, we would take this with a pinch of salt, especially so far since the launch of iOS16 Y iPadOS16, but supposedly the information obtained by the newspaper comes from a developer who works for Manzana.

Then again, so far from launch, anything could change, so even if this is the current plan, it might not be for June or September.

Apple will probably stop supporting these devices

While we cannot be sure that this leak is accurate, it is to be expected that Manzana stop supporting some devices this 2022.

Surprisingly, several generations of software have passed since the last time Manzana left out of your new operating system a iPhone, specifically with the launch of iOS 13, system with which compatibility with the range was eliminated Iphone 6 and the Iphone 5s.

Therefore, remove support for devices such as iPhone 6S It’s overdue, as that phone has received six major software updates.

The original iPhone SE is in the same boat, and some of the iPads Listed have had as many as seven updates, although the iPad 9.7 (2017) has only had five, making it perhaps the least likely to be removed.

So even without this leak, we’d think that most, if not all, of these devices have seen their last major update, although you never know: Apple historically hasn’t gone that long without removing device support, so we’re in a hurry. unexplored territory.

