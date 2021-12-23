These are the iPhone and iPad models that would be obsolete with iOS 16 | Technology

It is likely that the eternal iPhone 6s will no longer be compatible with the new version of Apple’s operating system.

One of Apple’s most popular smartphones, the iPhone 6s, could end up with an expiration date in 2022, if the latest information turns out to be true, and already last year it was speculated that iOS 15 would not offer compatibility with this line of devices. .

However, with iOS 15 Apple surprised by announcing the list of compatible devices and where the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus appeared that had not entered the previous pool. At the time, Apple was widely applauded as it was offering an operating system update for a device that had been on the market for six years.

But everything seems to point to the launch of iOS 16 in 2022Support for iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus will definitely drop, something quite logical considering that we would be talking about terminals launched at the end of 2015.

The information comes from iPhonesoft which, using internal sources, ensures that the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus will not be compatible with iOS 16, nor will the first generation iPhone SE. On the other hand, when it comes to tablets, they anticipate that the iPad Mini 4, the iPad Air 2, the fifth-generation iPad and the iPad 2015 they will no longer be compatible with iPadOS 16 either.

It is a source that has previously hit the compatible devices for both iOS 13, iOS 14, although they did not hit iOS15 since they did not include the aforementioned iPhone 6s among the compatible devices.

Be that as it may, it is practically sung that these terminals would fall with the arrival of iOS 16, because it is not very common that a terminal launched so long ago on the market, continue to have this type of updates.