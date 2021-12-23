These are the 10 longest games of 2021

How Long to Beat? it’s the perfect place to visit when someone wants to put a price on their time. In this way, the page has revealed which were the games more extensive this year.

2021 was a great year for the JRPGs, with titles like Tales of Arise, Shin Megami Tensei V Y Bravely Default II topping the best the genre has to offer us in the last 12 months. Thus, part of the list shared by How Long To Beat? is starring in these kinds of experiences.

As you could see, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous It was the longest game to finish, with an estimated duration of 123 hours. Second, we find Bravely Default II, a fairly traditional experience within the genre. It is important to mention that nine of the 10 games present were developed in Japan, with Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous in charge of a team from Russia.

It’s interesting to see the trend of Japanese games running the longest this year. However, this is not always the case. Remember that Resident Evil Village or Voice of Cards, another RPG, barely and last more than 10 hours. It will be interesting to see what will happen next year.

Via: How Long to Beat?