The Xiaomi 12 Pro goes through GeekBench with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The next December 28 Xiaomi will present its new series of Xiaomi 12 smartphones, models among which the Pro version could finally arrive. Smartphone that has already passed its first benchmark.

There is still no confirmation that the highest model in the range will be presented at the end of the month. The most reliable sources suggest that we will surely see the Xiaomi 12 and its mini 12X version.

However the Xiaomi 12 Pro has already appeared in one of the popular benchmarks of GeekBench smartphones. This test in addition to its power confirms some details of this smartphone.

The highest model in the range, identified under model number 2201122C, would have passed with its best configuration, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 along with 12GB of RAM. A combination that has given it a score of 1224 points in the single-core tests and 3823 in the multi-core tests with the MIUI 13 operating system based on Andoid 12.

Is scoring would place you at the top of the table. A position according to the most complete Xiaomi model for the beginning of the year and that has the highest-end processor developed by Qualcomm.

>> Stay up to date with offers and news on our Telegram channel <<





Stay up to date with all the news and offers from your favorite brand at our Telegram channel. If you are thinking of acquiring a new product from the brand and you have doubts, you can consult our group on Telegram or Facebook with a community in continuous growth.

And of course you can find us in the rest of RRSS: Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Are you a fan of photography? Share your best snapshots with us in our photography group.