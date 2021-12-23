The worst 5 roles of Johnny Depp’s career

It is true that Depp is not the best man when it comes to ensuring peace of mind on set. For example, in the fifth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean he suffered a problem, which forced the film to stop. And on other occasions he has had problems. But although it may create controversies, one thing is very clear: Johnny depp is still today one of the actors highest paid in the world. There must be a reason.

These are his least accomplished roles of his career, in our view.

Alice in Wonderland and Alice Through the Looking Glass

Depp invented the most histrionic Mad Hatter in the history of cinema in a role that ended up being burdensome for the supposed visual beauty that surrounded the film. film, devised by Tim Burton.

If in the first installment Depp was something heavy, in the second he was directly forgettable. All this goes according to taste, of course, but defending this Hatter is not easy because it gave the impression of seeing the most runaway and repetitive Depp in a long time.

Transcendence

The film It was already forgettable by itself but the “robotic” character of Depp was directly to not even want to remember. If you have had the opportunity to see the film (a very unnoticed step) you will understand why it is on this list. Depp put himself in the hands of Wally Pfister, who came from being a good cinematographer who did not know how to direct with enough tone.

Depp is a researcher who wants to go further in the world of technologies and artificial intelligence, “transcending” beyond the dead through a machine where we see his face several times in an almost robotic way. Depp plays with little enthusiasm and is perceived. Not even his biggest fans could defend him this time. Neither secondary like Rebecca Hall, Morgan Freeman, Cillian Murphy or Paul Bettany could save the disaster.

Mortdecai

For many experts it is the worst role of Depp but also one of the worst of others actors like Gwyneth Paltrow, Ewan McGregor or Olivia Munn. Depp himself was nominated for a razzie and the commercial failure of the film was notorious enough.

It was directed by a reputed David Koepp, praised screenwriter, criticized director. He was trying to pay homage to The Pink Panther (Blake Edwards, 1963) in a spy comedy that didn’t work. We had a ubiquitous Johnny depp, with a certain histrionics that recalled a medley of previous roles such as The Lone Ranger, Pirates of the Caribbean or Charlie and the Chocolate Factory but in “bad”.

Dark Shadows

No matter how many turns we give to the matter, it is possibly one of the most unsuccessful tapes of Tim Burton’s entire career (although it has isolated sequences of the most curious).

The vampiric setting and the gothic world well. The history and character of Barnabas Collins (Burton himself), quite regular. The presence of female talent saved the “fiasco” a bit: Michelle Pfeiffer, Helena Bonham Carter, Eva Green, Chloë Moretz …

The face of terror

Loose film and very loose roles of Johnny depp and Charlize Theron. An example that joining known names does not save films if they are badly told, directed or acted out.

The original title explains better what we were going to find (The Astronaut ‘s Wife) in the film by Rand Ravich but neither is there anything from the space world to highlight nor does the couple manage to get enough suspense or interest to remind us of it. And also Depp is especially flat in his leading role.