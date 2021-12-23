The town of Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth in Australia becomes Hollywood 2.0 | People

The Hollywood couple formed by the Spanish Elsa Pataky and the Australian Chris Hemsworth was the first to move to Byron Bay, a small coastal town of about 9,000 inhabitants in the State of New South Wales, in Australia. It was in 2014 when they left the bustle of Los Angeles to enjoy a more relaxed life in this paradise that combines subtropical mountains with idyllic beaches for surfing and diving. Although the breathtaking landscapes of Byron Bay have become the permanent backdrop for their prolific Instagram accounts, the two actors had little idea at the time that their experience would serve as an inspiration to many other celebrities in the movie world.

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Natalie Portman, Sacha Baron Cohen or Melissa McCarthy are some of the celebrities who have moved temporarily or permanently to Byron Bay last year, not only for its magnificent views, but above all because Australia is one of the countries where covid has been best controlled (with a total of 909 deaths among its 25 million inhabitants). These new residents have such loose budgets that their arrival has triggered a rise in house prices in Byron Bay and the surrounding towns. The area has been dubbed “Hollywood 2.0” and real estate agents are in awe of the explosion of interest they have registered, with houses being bought without being seen or with inspections through Zoom, the virtual calling and meeting application. Median property value in Byron Bay is now AU $ 1.44 million (€ 900,000), an increase of more than 22% from last year. They are the same prices that can be found in the better neighborhoods of cities like Sydney or Melbourne.

Tourism began to develop in Byron Bay in 1980 and the value of houses and vacation residences has been rising consistently, but never at such exclusive prices. Last December, American actor Mark Wahlberg received permission from the Australian government to comply with the mandatory quarantine for COVID in Byron Bay instead of the official hotels in Sydney. The luxury accommodation that Wahlberg chose for confinement has a minimum price of 1,500 euros per night. Similarly, fellow American actress Melissa McCarty moved with her family to the town in August and according to Daily mail He has spent over € 22,000 a week renting a multi-story mansion with an infinity pool, near one of Australia’s most beautiful beaches. In both cases they are temporary transfers, since the two actors are filming their latest projects in this country.

Although the arrival of Hollywood stars is definitely changing the landscape of Byron Bay and making it unaffordable for many of its traditional residents, this is the best news for the Australian Government. Melissa McCarthy has participated in the latest television production of Australian actress Nicole Kidman, Nine Perfect Strangers, that at the end of December filming was finished near the town of Pataky. The filming of the production has not only involved an injection of capital and labor for the Australian film industry, but has also involved the rental of 60 homes in Byron Bay, including that of Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban.

Kidman and Chris Hemsworth are becoming ambassadors for Australian film and tourism with efforts to attract other Hollywood stars. With the help of generous incentives approved by the Government of Canberra, Hemsworth succeeded in getting his last two Netflix productions moved to Australia in 2020. The actor has always shown his preference to work close to home to spend as much time as possible with his wife and three children, India Rose, eight, and twins Sasha and Tristan, six. When the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in December, the Australian wrote on Instagram: “I can’t wait to learn about the advances in science and modern medicine for 200 more years.” Thanks to him, the filming of the next installment of Thor is scheduled to begin this month in Sydney. The film crew has moved to Australia for weeks, including hero Natalie Portman and new villain Christian Bale.