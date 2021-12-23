The ‘throwback’ in a bikini with which Sofía Vergara lit Instagram

The star of the television show “Modern Family”, Sofía Vergara, was the highest paid actress in 2020, surpassing her rivals in the world of cinema, as the pandemic reduced the income of the Hollywood box office, according to the annual ranking of Forbes magazine published on Friday.

With 43 million dollars pocketed in the last 12 months, Sofía Vergara – in second place, last year – was ahead on the podium of Angelina Jolie (35 million) and the Israeli Gal Gadot (31 million).

Sofía Vergara earns $ 500,000 per episode of “Modern Family” and is now on the jury for “America’s Got Talent,” which guarantees her “at least $ 10 million per season,” not counting her various advertising contracts, according to Forbes. .

The coronavirus pandemic stopped most of the major Hollywood productions since the spring, which has had a serious impact on the income of the stars, who in addition to their fees, generally receive bonuses proportional to the number of tickets.

The closure of movie theaters due to Covid-19 and the lack of new films allowed actors on the small screen to gain prominence, says Forbes. In addition to Vergara, there is Ellen Pompeo (“Grey’s Anatomy”; 8th place with 19 million) and Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale: The Scarlet Handmaiden”, in 9th place with 16 million).

American star Viola Davis made her appearance in the Top 10 for the first time (10th place, with 15.5 million) with her lead role in the crime series “Murder”, which has been broadcast on ABC since 2014, and in the series “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” soon to air on Netflix.

Apart from Angelina Jolie and Emily Blunt (in 6th place with 22.5 million), all of the Top 10 actresses received the majority of their income from television or video, including renowned movie star Meryl Streep (5th place with 24 million).

In total, the world’s ten highest-paid actresses in 2020 earned $ 254 million (June 2019 to June 2020), 20% less than the previous moving year.

For comparison, the top ten highest-paid actors during the same period earned more than double, nearly $ 550 million. Number one, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, posted revenue of $ 87.5 million, according to the men’s ranking released by Forbes last month.

Here in Top 10 female:

1. Sofía Vergara ($ 43 million)

2. Angelina Jolie (35.5 million)

3. Gal Gadot (31.5 million)

4. Melissa McCarthy (25 million)

5. Meryl Streep (24 million)

6. Emily Blunt (22.5 million)

7. Nicole Kidman (22 million)

8. Ellen Pompeo (19 million)

9. Elisabeth Moss (16 million)

10. Viola Davis (15.5 million)