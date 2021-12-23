The sixth wave covid can “bankrupt” the health system

Tomás Cobo.

At the height of the sixth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and already immersed in the Christmas season, the General Council of Official Medical Associations (Cgcom), through the Covid-19 Advisory Commission, warns of the severity of this new wave of the pandemic to avoid the bankruptcy of the National Health System (SNS) and the professionals who support it.

This document, prepared by more than thirty experts, highlights the need to adopt new public health measures to prevent the lower severity of cases in the vaccinated population from trivializing the damage to health and well-being that is occurring.

According to the Cgcom, the administrations and their managers must become aware of the deep malaise, discouragement and exhaustion of doctors and other health professionals. For this reason, it considers that it is urgent to revitalize the implicit social contract with the professions, with increases in material and human resources, addressing the always postponed reforms and rectifying mistreatment with a reduction in temporary employment and improvements in the quality of employment in the NHS. “Pandemic Political Fatigue and rise of inappropriate behavior and irrationals that produce a lot of demoralization in professionals are other factors that complicate the approach to the pandemic, “the organization explains in a statement.



Sixth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic

The Cgcom warns that the increase in incidence is collapsing primary care and emergency services and overflowing the ability to diagnose cases and trace contacts.

Although the rates of hospitalization and admission to Intensive Care Units are low, they explain, when applied to a large number of patients, they end up saturating hospitals and forcing stop assistance to non-covid patients, causing indirect damages that can be “very important”.

“Having diagnostic resources has always been essential for the fight against the pandemic; but they must be an instrument at the service of clinical and public health rationality, they are not a measure that by itself reduces the incidence”, defends the Council.

“Vaccination alone is not enough”

Regarding vaccination, the Cgcom points out that a story of the end of the pandemic that is being “Very harmful” so that citizens assume the current situation. Along these lines, he remarks that immunizing and reaching the necessary percentage to achieve the desired “herd immunity” does not end the pandemic, although “it mitigates its effects on health.”

“Despite the fact that from the scientific and professional field it was insisted that vaccines did not have a sterilizing effect, and that those immunized could transmit the disease, the messages from the institutions, amplified in some cases by the media, raised hope to return to normal through vaccination, “he adds.

Coping with social disappointment and irrational behaviors

“There is a huge collective disillusionment that generates growing hostility,” claim the doctors, adding that political and institutional leaders are looking for ways to “avoid the burden of responsibility” and “They fear implementing measures that will further antagonize or anger the citizen-voters”.

“Irresponsible behavior emerges in groups and individuals, who visibly breach the protection norms display these transgressions as a manifestation of protest and rebellion. The message that “Ómicron kills much less” it has helped feed these inappropriate behaviors in the youth population “, they criticize.

The Council maintains that measures that focus on punishing undesirable behaviors with compulsory vaccination or covid passport should be viewed in context; if they are approached as a social punishment they can be inefficient and trigger costs and adverse effects. “With high vaccination rates, and a covid variant that the immunized can transmit, requiring a passport does not guarantee the control of transmission indoors and can provide false security that relaxes protection. use of masks outdoors it has minimal effectiveness by itself, although it may indirectly encourage its use indoors, on terraces and in crowds, “laments the group.

Toilets may “break” in 2022

On the other hand, the Cgcom ensures that health centers and services are accumulating a “enormous demoralization and exhaustion”; in its genesis are irresponsible social behaviors that produce disappointment and frustration; but the praxis of governments that look the other way are present with more force, and have been leaving health institutions weakened, orphaned of resources and reforms.

In this Christmas phase of the pandemic, the Council maintains, the fatigue of doctors and other health workers adds more despair: when a break is most needed, when the recovery of the schedules of non-covid patients began, the sixth wave It comes to overload the services and to suspend its programmed activity again, accumulating care burden for the first quarter of the new year.

In addition to reinforcing infrastructures and staff, doctors demand that this implicit social contract ends with the mistreatment in hiring professionals: reducing the temporality and improving the quality of medical and health employment is a precondition for retaining the professionals we train, and aligning their motivation with the mission of the National Health System.

“The political discourse must insist on gratitude for the overexertion that health workers have been making for almost two years, increased in this sixth wave and not the opposite, as has sometimes been stated,” they claim.



Fighting “pandemic political fatigue”

Finally, the group criticizes that co-governance, being necessary and essential for the fight against the pandemic, becomes every day “more difficult in this political and institutional climate”: “The blockade on health policies often leads to transferring the responsibility to the population (to protect themselves) and blame those who do not get vaccinated or those who engage in risky behaviors. But the effects of this strategy are very low, and it cannot replace the action of the health authorities through policies active transmission reduction “.

For the Council, the key to co-governance is to achieve common response rules that make it possible to differentiate actions based on local diversity in the evolution of the pandemic. “Without this shared framework, each regional strategy, in a climate of high political rivalry, becomes a source of confrontation and tension, which weakens the receptivity of the population and the viability of implementation,” he concludes.