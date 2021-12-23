The sequel to Tomorrow’s War is already underway with Chris Pratt

MADRID, July 9 (CulturaOcio) –

Last july 2 Amazon Prime Video launched La tomorrow’s war, science fiction film starring Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski. The film, which according to the streaming service broke viewing records in its first 48 hours, will have a sequel.

As reported by Deadline, Amazon Studios and Skydance are already working on a second part of Tomorrow’s War, and negotiations have begun to bring back the cast and creative team of the first film. That means Strahovski and Pratt are likely to participate alongside the director. Chris McKay, screenwriter Zach Dean and his co-stars Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge Y JK Simmons.

As Screen Engine pointed out, the film has been a success, becoming the most watched title on all streaming platforms during the weekend of July 4.

For its part, Samba TV pointed out that 2.4 million households had seen the feature film since the film’s premiere until July 5. “In addition to the number one spot on streaming platforms in the United States, Prime Video achieved a world audience record in Brazil, India, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Australia, Mexico, Argentina and Japan.“the company said in a statement.

In Tomorrow’s war the inhabitants of 2023 have to travel to 2051 to fight an alien invasion. Humanity is losing the global war against lethal and voracious invaders and needs more soldiers, taken from the past, to try to avoid total extinction. Amazon acquired the production for $ 200 million from Skydance. The film is part of Amazon’s plan to bring together several franchises in its catalog, as it has done by acquiring the rights to No Regrets from Tom Clancy or The King of Zamunda.