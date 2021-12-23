the reason the actor delayed the premiere of Top Gun Maverick

They revealed the cause of the postponement of the long-awaited release of the 1986 film sequel. See why it happened!

Top Gun: Maverick It is one of the many films that has been a victim of the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and due to the closure of cinemas in much of the world it has not yet been released. The day of late December 2019 is farther and farther away when Paramount published the first big trailer for the 1986 sequel, also starring Tom cruise. Once again he moved the release date again and here we bring you why.

What is Top Gun: Maverick about? This feature film takes place 34 years after the events of the original story and features the legendary pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, as captain and new instructor of the academy of fighter pilots Top gun in California. There he will face an uncertain future and ghosts of his past, where he will be involved in a fight with his deepest fears, culminating in a mission.

In the last hours it has been announced that it changed its release date again, which was scheduled to hit theaters on July 4, 2021, but it will finally be November 19. What’s more, Paramount also delayed the releases of Mission Impossible 7, Jackass 4, Bee Gees, Star Trek and Dungeons & Dragons., starring Regé-Jean Page.

According to what was explained by the American media The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Cruise is one of the few great movie stars who can improve a movie’s box office by appearing in avant premieres and on television shows.. That is why They found a new date for the actor to start a tour around the world to promote the sequel to the classic from the 80s..

The film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Peter Craig, Christopher McQuarrie, Justin Marks, Eric Warren Singer, Ashley Miller, and Zack Stenz. In addition to Cruise, in the cast will be: Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connely, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez and many more.