The real reason why Chivas would not be interested in Rodolfo Pizarro

Rodolfo Pizarro It is one of the proper names in the pass market. His separation from the Inter Miami, team of the MLS with whom he never ‘stood up’, there were several candidates who approached to know his intentions for the future, and Chivas de Guadalajara He was one of the most interested in ‘repatriating’ a footballer whom he already had in his ranks.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

However, with the passing of the weeks the positions were moving away as a result of the economic difficulties they encountered in the Flock to face the disbursement that the arrival of Pizarro implied. Nevertheless, There was another more personal reason that ended the dream of seeing Rodolfo again in the red-and-white shirt.

According to information from the journalist Raúl Guzmán, and who spread all the details through a thread on Twitter, the Chivas leadership does not forgive Pizarro for the disagreements he had at the time with Jorge Vergara. In addition, the figure of the midfielder was marked after he was considered the leader of a kind of mutiny that broke out in Chivas’ locker room when it was led by Matías Almeyda.

“To be more precise: There are many decisions that cannot be separated from the past. And there were things that happened that continue to penetrate deeply. One of them was that leakage of debts to the campus, in the time of Matías Almeyda. The breakup was severe, painful and left scars. “, one reads part of Guzmán’s information.

The journalist’s account continues to speak of the verbal clashes that occurred between Pizarro and the president of the Herd at that time. “The Vergara’s confrontation with the squad was much harsher than was said. When the non-payment was made public, it felt like betrayal on both sides. Pizarro was one of those involved and although the conditions seem right for his return, the pain has not gone away. “