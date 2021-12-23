The premiere cinema that arrives in January at Movistar +

Advertising

At Movistar + they start the new year with a lot of humor and a lot of rhythm, musical and action, with stars like Vin Diesel, Salma Hayek, Michelle Rodríguez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Salva Reina, Charlize Theron, Ana Polvorosa, Ryan Reynolds, Carolina Yuste and Robin Wright, among many.

Who are you traveling with? From Saturday January 1

A haunting (and hilarious) Save queen gives life to Julián (or is it Antonio?), the driver of a shared car who is going to make a trip from Madrid to Cieza with three other strangers … or not so strangers. Those in charge of interpreting them are Ana Polvorosa, Pol Monen Y Andrea Duro.

The other bodyguard 2. Since Friday 7

Actors Ryan reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson Y Salma Hayek and director Patrick Hughes reunite – four years after filming the hit action comedy The other bodyguard– in this second installment in which Bryce, still under investigation, without a license and in the middle of a sabbatical year, receives a visit from the impulsive and dangerous Sonia Kincaid, Darius’s wife, who asks for his help to free her husband and cope to a worldwide plot.

In a wild place. From Saturday 8

The iconic Robin wright (House of Cards) stars in and leaps into direction in this intimate drama about grief, self-improvement, and connecting with nature. An emotional odyssey in which her jaded character, Edee, decides to flee to a remote place in search of strength to overcome the loss of her husband and son. She is accompanied, in her introspection process in the Rocky Mountains, by a local hunter who will soon become her guide and mentor.

Sevillanas from Brooklyn. From Friday 14

Vicente Villanueva (Toc Toc) directs this romantic comedy of entanglement with a Sevillian scheme: 1st, the woman shows off and the man goes to meet her; 2nd, distances are shortened; 3rd, the spell is broken; 4th … better discover it in the movie. The story begins with Ana, a university student who is the pride of her mother … but the family urgently needs an income. To prevent the young woman from leaving her studies and going to work, her mother devises a way to achieve them: to pretend to be an upper-class family and to get a rich American student to her home in a poor neighborhood.

In a New York neighborhood. From Saturday 15

The creator of the musical Hamilton and the director of Crazy Rich Asians they adapt this tender Broadway musical about Latino dreamers to the big screen. Directed by Jon M. Chu, In a New York neighborhood is a choral film starring Anthony Ramos (A Star Is Born), Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton), singer-songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black) and Jimmy Smits (Star Wars).

Spirit – Indomitable. From Friday 21

The wild and unruly horse of Spirit: The Indomitable Steed (2002) appears again on the big screen in this animated adventure produced by DreamWorks (The Croods, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon), in which the famous mustang will find his soul mate in a headstrong girl who yearns for find your place in the world.

Fast & Furious 9. From Friday 28

Vin Diesel is again in charge of the family of Fast & furious in this ninth installment in which stars of the saga such as Michelle Rodríguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang also repeat, with small appearances by Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. In addition, they join the franchise John Cena and Cardi B. In the direction, again Justin Lin, who was in charge of the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments of the saga and who returns to deliver a show of action, speed and all kinds of ways to crash cars.

