the otavaleña who conquers social networks with her impressive voice

In social networks, the voice of Ñusta Picuasi, a young woman, is a trend otavaleña that moves by his sweet tone and impressive vocal ranges that they have nothing to envy to the great international artists. Ñusta, which in Kichwa means princess, has been singing since she was six years old, when her brother Inti Picuasi invited her to sing in churches. Now he studies at the College Luis Ulpiano de la Torre, where he learned to play three instruments: guitar, piano and electric bass. The 17-year-old is the youngest in a family full of musicians. His father plays the piano, his mother sings and among his 10 siblings there are several instrumentalists.

However, what is most striking is that the majority of songs that he interprets are in english. She confesses that she cannot speak the language, but at school they have taught her to pronounce it. He also impersonates his favorite artists, mostly pop divas like Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Sia and Adele. In Spanish his musical influences range from Natalia Lafourcade to Julieta Venegas.