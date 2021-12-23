The original photos of Ariana Grande on her honeymoon | Love 40

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in secret a few months ago, becoming one of the most surprising marriages of 2021. And almost without realizing it, the happy couple have also enjoyed their first trip as newlyweds.

The honeymoon of the ‘lovebirds’ has taken place in Amsterdam where they have both been able to enjoy a stay in the purest tourist style doing the couples things that people usually do on these trips, such as getting into giant clogs and taking their picture .

We suppose that the luxury and glamor have been left for the photographs that are not seen and is that the soloist from Boca Raton (Florida, United States) has gone from exclusive with the press of the heart and from being ‘paparazzi meat’ and has shared the photos of their honeymoon.

What is surprising about the type of profile we are talking about is that both Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have decided on a European destination instead of a paradise island lost in the ocean. But we are still in the middle of July and there is still a long summer ahead for the spouses to surprise us.

As explained by a person around the publication ET “Ariana is going through a very happy period and feels very relaxed. She feels that she is in a new chapter of her life and she is very excited. Dalton is now her priority and he values ​​her very much. She loves that he is calm and how well they understand each other. “

We love to enjoy love with them and we suppose that in the future this will be reflected in their musical projects. Not everything is going to be breakups and heartbreak …