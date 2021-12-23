The Old Packaging Trick: How Japan Wants to Hit its 0.0% Inflation Target in One Year

Detail of one of the aisles of a supermarket in Tokyo, Japan. Reducing the size of packages while still selling at the same price is a common practice used by companies to avoid making their food products more expensive in Japan, where inflation is almost non-existent despite the rising cost of raw materials. EFE / María Roldán



Making smaller packages while still selling at the same price is a frequent practice that companies resort to to avoid making their food products more expensive in Japan, where inflation is almost non-existent despite the rising cost of raw materials.

This trend, known in the Asian country as “disguised price increase”, has been receiving greater attention from local media and citizens in recent months, in the context of global price increases.

The practice affects containers of cookies, chocolate, chips and other “snacks”, frozen food or prepared sushi, among other food products frequently consumed.

Some examples are the reduction from 85 grams to 80 grams of the potato chip bags from the popular snack maker Calbee, scheduled for January, or the cut from 11.6 grams to 9.7 of the KitKat Mini applied by Nestlé Japan last year.

In both cases, the manufacturers maintain their sales prices respectively at 148 yen ($ 1.31) and 120 yen ($ 1.06).

This progressive and small reduction of rations allows companies to absorb the higher cost of their raw materials without making their products more expensive, although the practice generates discontent among Japanese consumers, who have created websites such as neage.jp to closely monitor this “hidden inflation”.

“Let’s change the name of the product to ‘nitrogen with chips'”, says the author of the note that examines the evolution of the weight and prices of Calbee bags, ironically about the gas that the company uses as a preservative and to fill some bags that some consumers scoff as contain “just air.”

“The bag is reasonably large, but when you open it the potatoes are only a third or a quarter of the content”, says the editor, who believes that this strategy also reduces the profitability of their products compared to those of competitors.

Consumer comments on the internet are also expanding on the reduction in size of the KitKat Mini, very popular in the Asian country. “The image we have of KitKat is rectangular, but now it is approaching a square,” they comment on the aforementioned platform.

INFLATION RESISTANCE

While in the United States or Europe there have been record rises in inflation and entities such as the US Federal Reserve or the Bank of England are beginning to adapt their monetary policies to the price boom, the situation in Japan is very different.

The Bank of Japan foresees a zero increase (0.0%) in the accumulated consumer price index (CPI) in the current fiscal year, which will end at the end of March 2022, while for next year it estimates that the indicator it will advance 0.9%, according to its latest projections.

“We have seen that inflation has accelerated greatly in the US and Europe and movements towards the normalization of monetary policies, while in Japan the consumer price index is around 0%,” he said last Friday. the governor of the Japanese central bank, Haruhiko Kuroda, at a press conference.

Kuroda insisted that the entity will “vigorously” maintain its substantial monetary easing strategy until it reaches the set objective of placing the annual rise in prices at 2%.

