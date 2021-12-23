‘The new present is to achieve the tenth, we yearn for it’

2021 was the best year in the career of Julio Cesar Domínguez because Blue Cross broke the curse and won the long-awaited ninth title of Liga MX.

The defender of the celestial team regretted not having been able to get the two-time championship, but is confident that next year they will win the tenth star.

“Happy after achieving the championship that was denied us for so many years, but that has already happened, now we have to live the new present and try to give our best to reach the tenth that we now yearn for,” he said in a talk with RECORD.

The ‘Cata’ is going to turn 16 as a player of the Machine and will do his best to continue in the 11th title: “I have a contract for a year and a half and I have to work as hard as they want me here at the club and I will try to give everything to be able to be as a starter in the first team, “he added.

He explained what was the reason why Juan Reynoso’s team showed two different faces in the Closure Y Opening 2021.

“Do not stop doing the work, first personally because that later takes you to the group, to demand yourself and your partner, two tournaments ago you saw that connection, last tournament we stopped doing things, but the team nothing else he lost two or three games in the tournament, so we are working as a group to return to what we did when we were champions, “he said.

Julio César Domínguez understands that the fans will be upset by the poor results of the last tournament, but he hopes that things will change and that better tickets will be seen at the Azteca Stadium.

“First I want to tell you to continue supporting us as you do, I feel that due to the irregularities we had, we did not go to the stadium, nor did we have the same support as when we were champions. We did not have a great tournament, but we had to be in the Liguilla, so tell them to support us that we are working hard to get the championship again ”, he concluded.

SEE SOME YOUTH READY FOR FIRST DIVISION

Julio César Domínguez believes that the future of Cruz Azul is in good hands, as there are very talented players in the Basic Forces and he is sure that several of them will soon make their debut in Liga MX.

“Right now there are a lot of guys here with us, they did well in the U20 and we have to give them the opportunity because they deserve it. I do believe that there are those who are ready and I believe that it is a matter of giving them opportunities, but that they should also make the most of them because this is what it is about to be able to stay ”, he said.

