The new iOS feature that has managed to prevent a Dodge Charger from being stolen

Thanks to this iOS function, this user managed to locate an AirTag hidden in his car.

Over the months we are seeing how AirTags are great devices that have helped their users to recover their belongings. But unfortunately, there are also those who are using the Apple device to do evil. And now comes a new story of a botched theft of a Dodge Charger.

Yes, there are thieves who are placing hidden AirTags in cars to try to locate and steal them in the future, although luckily Apple knew about it and launched an iOS function that allows us to locate hidden AirTags, we even have an official Apple app for Android that does exactly this.

Try to steal luxury cars by hiding AirTag

John Nelson, owner of a Dodge Charger, has seen firsthand how someone tried to locate his car with a hidden AirTag. According to the information, Nelson visited a shopping center where he spent about two hours. And right after getting back in the car to go home, received a notification on your iPhone informing you that you were being tracked by an AirTag unknown.

I was able to click on that notification and it gave me the option for AirTag to make a sound, and I heard it under my vehicle

Could locate the AirTag quite well hidden under the trunk of your car, and handed the AirTag over to the police. However, he assures that he no longer feels safe, although the iOS function worked correctly.

To avoid situations like Nelson’s, Apple has introduced anti-tracking features in iOS that alert users if there is an unknown AirTag traveling alongside them. We will see a notification on the iPhone that gives us the instructions to locate and deactivate it.

It seems that the use of AirTag for car theft is becoming popular, and the only way to detect it is with an iPhone with the latest iOS updates or an Android with the Apple app. Remember that there is also a function that makes the AirTags automatically emit a sound after a short period of time.

