The Nation / National Economic Team evaluated 2021 and next year’s challenges

The National Economic Team (EEN), headed by the Ministry of Finance, Óscar Llamosas, held a virtual session yesterday, where they evaluated the economic measures designed and implemented during this complex year, highlighting a final projected economic growth of 5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), thus exceeding two consecutive years of decline in activity as a result of exogenous factors.

The EEN highlighted the coordinated work throughout the year and the estimates for 2022 show clear signs of consolidation and economic recovery. Likewise, spending containment measures were highlighted, prioritizing active accompaniment to the health system, guaranteeing resources for hiring target personnel and availability of supplies to face the second year of the covid-19 pandemic in the country. according to the MH report.

Llamosas said that the coordinated work of the members of the EEN has been fundamental to face the year. He mentioned the importance of continuing to join forces to advance the process of economic growth with social inclusion, which allows improving social welfare.

The Economic Team is made up of the finance ministers (chief); Public Works and Communications; Of Foreign Affairs; of Industry and Commerce; of Agriculture and Livestock; of the Technical Secretariat of Planning; Chief of the Civil Cabinet and Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, and the President of the Central Bank of Paraguay, under the Executive Secretariat in charge of the Vice Minister of Economy.

ELECTRONIC BILL

On the other hand, the Undersecretariat of State for Taxation (SET) issued general resolution No. 105/2021 “By which administrative measures are established for the issuance of electronic tax documents and taxpayers are designated as electronic invoices.” In addition, the dates from which all tax documents must be issued electronically only are established. The regulations established, firstly, the modification of the dates from which the taxpayers who were part of the pilot plan and the phase of Voluntary Adhesion of the Integrated System of National Electronic Invoicing had to issue only electronically their tax documents according to general resolution N ° 95/2021, the new date being from July 1, 2022, with the aim of achieving a sustainable and gradual implementation of Sifen.

In addition, to advance with the mass use of electronic invoicing in Paraguay, the tax administration ordered the designation in advance of new groups of taxpayers obliged to electronically issue all their sales receipts and complementary documents, the withholding receipts and the notes of remission, in the years 2023 and 2024.