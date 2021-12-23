The most anticipated movies of 2022!

We present you some of the most anticipated films of next year.

A new year symbolizes the arrival of new films, and lovers of the seventh art already have on the list the productions they are looking forward to, which -similar to recent years- are mainly composed of reboots and aftermath.

Although the release date of some tapes such as Killers of the Flower Moon from Martin Scorsese or Knives Out 2 from Rian johnson, which could clearly enter this article if released in 2022, in Out of focus We present you some of the already confirmed feature films that we will be able to see next year.

scream

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox Y David arquette They return for a sequel that will seek to reinvigorate the franchise. The plot will feature a new assassin who dons the mask of Ghostface and begins to go against a group of teenagers, played by Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown Y Mikey Madison.

Release date: January 14, 2022.

Nightmare alley

Guillermo del Toro directs this film based on the famous 1946 novel by William Lindsay Gresham, which focuses on an ambitious scammer named Stan carlisle (Bradley Cooper), who connects with a corrupt psychiatrist named Lilith ritter (Cate Blanchett).

The cast of this film also has stars such as Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen Y David strathairn.

Release date: January 27, 2022.

Morbius

This enemy of Spider-man in the comics he is a character played by Jared Leto, who turns into a vampire after trying to cure himself of a rare blood disease. Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal Y Tyrese Gibson co-star together with Michael keaton (who will apparently appear as his MCU character: Adrian Toomes / Vulture).

Release date: January 27, 2022.

Moonfall

Roland emmerich returns for a mayhem-filled movie in which the moon hurtles toward Earth after being knocked out of its orbit. With a few weeks before the impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, the executive of the POT and ex astronaut Jo fowler (Halle Berry) is convinced that she has the key to save everyone, but only the astronaut Brian harper (Patrick Wilson) and a conspiracy theorist KC Houseman (John Bradley) believe him.

Release date: February 4, 2021.

Uncharted

This film adapts the famous video game franchise Uncharted, and is starring Tom holland Y Mark Wahlberg, who give life to younger versions of the duo Nathan drake Y Victor sullivan, who embark on a treasure hunt.

Release date: February 18, 2022.

The batman

The batman from Matt reeves promises to give us the darkest portrait we’ve ever seen on the big screen of the superhero’s origins. The movie stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis Y Colin farrell. It will also present the main villain in history the riddle interpreted by Paul Dano.

Release date: March 4, 2022.

Net

The next movie by Pixar tells the story of a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl, who is torn between remaining the obedient daughter of her mother or embracing the chaos of adolescence. Also, as if the changes in his interests, relationships, and body weren’t enough, every time he gets excited or stressed he turns into a giant red panda.

Release date: In sometime in March 2022.

The city lost

This romantic comedy has a cast made up of Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe Y Brad Pitt, who embark on the story of a lonely romantic novelist who is involved in an attempted kidnapping, in which the hero who inspires her stories is also immersed.

Release date: March 22, 2022.

Sonic 2

The sequel to Sonic the hand of the original cast made up of Jim Carrey Y Ben Schwartz, who will be joined Idris Elba giving voice to Knuckles. Hopefully the film maintains the focus of its predecessor through irreverent humor.

Release date: April 8, 2022.

The Northman

The Northman is the upcoming historical thriller directed by Robert Eggers, which centers on a tale of revenge set during the Viking era. The film tells us about a luxury cast made up of Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy Y Willem Dafoe.

Release date: April 22, 2022.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

After the dark magic of WandaVision, the ending that breaks the reality of Loki, and the collision of universes of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange will have a huge job with this film of capital proportions, which will be directed by Sam raimi.

Release date: May 6, 2022.

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom cruise will reprise one of his most iconic roles in the upcoming sequel to Top gun, titled Top Gun: Maverick. Anticipation for this film has been building for years primarily due to its continued postponement, however its release is nearing completion.

Release date: May 27, 2022.

Lightyear

With Lightyear, Pixar will tell us the story of the origin of the human character that inspired Buzz Lightyear. While the concept now seems mysterious, the first trailer shows what appears to be a more sci-fi version of this character, possibly containing more action than a movie counterpart featuring his toy.

Release date: June 17, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder

The fourth installment of Thor in the UCM will feature the address of Taika waititi. Currently information is scarce, however the main members of the cast have been confirmed, such as Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale Y Tessa Thompson.

Release date: July 8, 2022.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part I)

This will be the first part of a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the story starring Miles Morales which was wildly successful and critically / audience acclaimed.

Release date: October 7, 2022.

The Flash

Director Andy Muschietti presents this new story inspired by Flashpoint, a story where Flash uses the force of his speed to go back in time and prevent his mother from dying, which will lead him to experience dire consequences and the creation of an alternate timeline. So much Ben affleck What Michael keaton will reinterpret their roles as Bruce wayne, Y Sasha street will appear as Supergirl.

Release date: November 4, 2022.

Avatar 2

Avatar 2 It is possibly one of the most anticipated films simply because of the 12 years it has been in production. Will it continue in the wake of the box office success that the first feature film had?

Release date: December 16, 2022.

Moviegoers and moviegoers, what is the movie you most expect?