the most anticipated movies for the following year

Check out the big releases for 2022. Theaters will be filled with fiction, action, animation and drama. Photo: Instagram.

The 2022 comes full of great movie premieres, sequels will arrive from famous sagas such as “Mission Impossible 7”, superhero films like “Aquaman 2”, “The Batman”, “Flash” and “Thor 2”; plus long-awaited major studio titles.

Animated films, horror, action, suspense, comedy and drama will fill the billboards of the world as well as the return of emblematic actors such as Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt.

“Uncharted”

Tom holland will put aside the suit of Spiderman to participate, next to Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas “, in” Uncharted “, an American adventure, fantasy and action film directed by Ruben fleischer Y based on the video game series bearing the same name.

“Ambulance”

Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González star in the latest film of Michael Bay, titled in “Ambulance“. This 2022 premiere is a film about two brothers who steal a car after a robbery and everything spirals out of control.

“Marry me”

“Marry me” is a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Maluma that tells the story of a pop star who discovers that her fiancé is cheating on her moments before her wedding, so she decides to marry a complete stranger, not knowing that they could be together for life.

“The Batman”

“The Batman” It is one of the most anticipated releases since it was announced. For the pandemic of COVID-19 its premiere scheduled for summer 2021 was postponed and finally, in March 2022 will be when we will see Robert Pattinson with the suit of the Gotham City superhero.

“Net”

“Red” is the new Pixar film, portrays the story of a teenager who turns into a giant panda every time he gets more excited than necessary.

“Bullet train”

The name of Brad Pitt It is a guarantee at the box office, now added to the name of Lady Gaga, Sandra Bulock and under the direction of David Leich will surely put the action movie, “Bullet train“, Within the most viewed of the 2022

“Sonic, the movie 2 ′

The first part of the movie “Sonic” was very well received by the public, so much so that it was one of the last blockbusters before the world was immersed in the coronavirus pandemic. Again Jim Carrey will give life to this popular character

“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”

The universe of Harry Potter will be back within the outstanding premieres of 2022, Mads mikkelsen will be the new Grindewald, replacing Johnny depp in “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

After the events that occurred in “Spiderman: No way Home” and the first season of the series “Loki”, which continues the investigation of Doctor Stephen Strange on Time gem, will be affected by a friend turned enemy, causing Dr Strange unleash unspeakable evil.

“Top Gun: Maverick”

With three years of delay he will return to the big screen Tom cuise protanonizing “Top Gun”, is one of the films most anticipated by the public as it was 30 years ago the first installment was released. With this movie Tom cruise resumes the flight of the role that led him to fame.

“John Wick: Chapter 4“

The action saga who has starred Keanu reeves continues, and in 2022 we will have a new ration of the murderer Wick.

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

The third installment of the new trilogy will feature one of the most anticipated – and nostalgic – moments for fans: the reunion of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard They will also return to the load in this third film.

“Lightyear”

The “Buzz Lightyear” movie will tell us the story of the man who gave rise to the doll. Chris Evans will lend his voice to the protagonist of this new story. Its premiere will be at the end of June.

“Minions. The origin of Gru “

It seems that delving into the past of animated characters like, and in 2022 we will also see a part of Gru, that favorite villain who leads a gang of yellow minions. Other premiere family by 2022.

“Thor: Love and Thunder“

The fourth installment about “Thor: the God of Thunder” will have Lady thor as a companion, a character that gives life Natalie Portman. Its theatrical release is expected to be in early July.

“Mission Impossible 7”

Tom cruise will offer another pending title, the seventh installment of the famous saga “Mission Impossible” will arrive with all the cast we know, plus some additions such as Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.

“Ticket to paradise”

Julia Roberts and George Clooney, Good friends in real life, they will meet in a new romantic movie, the actors will play a divorced couple who try to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake as them. Kaitlyn dever it will also be on the tape.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish ‘

The spin-off sequel will arrive in October next year and will bring back Antonio Banderas to give voice to “Puss in Boots” while traveling after the mythical Last Wish, the only thing that can restore the eight lives you already lost, is a simple premise that could potentially lead to a great film.

“Spider-Man ‘: A New Universe”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is the next film American from animated superheroes Based on the Marvel Comics character Miles Morales / Spider-Man.

“Halloween Ends”

After so long, the saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode It apparently comes to an end after ‘Halloween Kills’, its premiere will be next fall.

“The Flash”

Another of the films which has undergone several date changes, and not only due to the pandemic is “The Flash,” Ezra Miller is the protagonist, directed by Daniel Muschietti, and will include actors such as Kiersey Clemons, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle and Maribel Verdú.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Following the death of Chadwick Boseman, the producers of “Black Panter” They decided to make a delivery that the actor would be proud of. Your premiere in cinemas in the month of November.

“Avatar 2”

13 years later we return to Pandora’s world with “Avatar 2”, we will return to 3D and the new feat of James Cameron. Kate Winslet and Oona Chaplin join the cast. There are still three more films.

“Aquaman 2”

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ”, will arrive at the end of the year to offer new adventures of Arthur Curry. This sequel will be a little more serious, more relevant to the world at this time and will have horror overtones, since director James Wan has been in charge of directing projects such as “The Conjuring” and “The Night of the Demon.”

“Super Mario Bros: The Movie”

The “Sonic 2” competition will also reach movie theaters, Illumination Entertainment will be responsible for producing the film based on the video game franchise Super Mario Bros from Nintendo.

The characters will return but not in the form of a video game, rather in a live action film produced in Hollywood. It will be a comedy with touches of action and directed for the whole family.

Other releases expected for 2022 is the sequel to “Enchanted “,” The return of the witches “and” Pinocchio “ in which Gepetto to be played by Tom Hanks, is directed by Robert Zemeckis.