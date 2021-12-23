The iPhone 14 Pro will have a 48-megapixel camera and the iPhone 15 will feature a periscope lens in 2023, according to an expert.

The analyst assures that the following updates of Apple cameras will require a collaboration with the largest manufacturer of lenses for ‘smartphones’.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, an investment services company, is recognized as an Apple product expert capable of anticipate the next news to introduce the tech giant to launch new models of its smartphones. Thus, in a research note prepared for TF clients, the specialist revealed the possible features of the future iPhone 14 and iPhone 15, MacRumors reports.

Kuo said the next camera updates will require a collaboration with Taiwanese company Largan Precision, the largest manufacturer of smartphone lenses, which will send the optical company’s shares skyrocketing.

Previously, the expert pointed out that iPhone 14 Pro will be equipped with a 48 megapixel camera, which will allow your users to record videos in 8K resolution, compared to 4K, currently available. These can be viewed through augmented and virtual reality devices, which are expected to be launched next year.

Also, long ago, Kuo said that the iPhone 14 Pro could take photos of both 48 megapixels, in sufficient light conditions, and 12 megapixels, in low light, through a process known as ‘pixel binning’ or ‘pixel binning’. This technology, by the way, is already used in some Android smartphones, such as Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra.

In his new note, Kuo again claimed to believe that at least the iPhone 15 model, which is scheduled to launch in 2023, will have a periscope lens, which will give way to a significantly increased optical zoom, while the device will maintain its compact design, typical of all ‘smartphones’.