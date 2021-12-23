The Gray Man: the Russo brothers’ blockbuster with which Netflix wants to become a franchise | Ryan Gosling | Chris Evans | Movies and series

The gray man o The Man in Gray is based on the novel by the American novelist Mark grearney. After shuffling several names, Netflix opted for the script by Joe Russo and the direction of him and his brother Anthony, responsible for Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). It would be the most ambitious movie on the streaming network so far, because the producers intend for it to become a series.

What is The gray man about?

The gray man follows the story of a former CIA agent, Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) who is currently a hit man known as Gray Man. Gentry aims to end the life of a former CIA colleague, Lloyd Hanson, played by Chris Evans, who, in turn, is trying to find Gentry.

What do the Russo brothers think of The Gray Man?

As the directors have shared, the Russo brothers on their own social networks, The gray man is a mix between Bond and Bourne that could have several installments on Netflix . Both also produce the film and Joe is one of the writers along with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely who were part of the team of the last Avengers films.

“The idea is to create a franchise and build a whole universe, with Ryan (Gosling) at the center of it. We’ve all committed to the first movie and it has to be great for it to lead us to the second, “said Joe Russo.

He will accompany Ryan Gosling (Court Gentry) and Chris Evans (Lloyd Hanso), Dhanush, Bollywood star. Photo: Netflix.

What is the cast of The gray man?

They will accompany Ryan Gosling (Court Gentry) and Chris Evans (Lloyd Hanso), Bollywood star Dhanush, Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura (Narcos), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist) and Julia Butters (Once upon a time in Hollywood).

When is The Man in Gray premiere?

Netflix has not yet given approximate release dates, but most likely it will be during the first months of 2022.

The gray man trailer