THE FIFTH ACADEMIC DAY OF UPDATING IN EMERGENCY MEDICINE IS CARRIED OUT

Toluca, State of Mexico, December 21, 2021.

CIn order to continue offering a better service, the Social Security Institute of the State of Mexico and Municipalities (ISSEMyM) carries out permanent training, updating and certification efforts for emergency medical care.

Guillermo Victal Vázquez, director of Health Education and Research at this institution, explained that in order to provide knowledge and highly decisive medical techniques to those who work in these areas, the ISSEMyM held the fifth series of Academic Update Days in Emergency Medicine at the ISSEMyM Medical Center, Ecatepec.

Emergency medical care is one of the most sensitive issues of any health institution, whether public or private, which is regulated under strictly observed federal guidelines, and for the Institute it means a task of special relevance “, said the Director.

Victal Vázquez added that, according to institutional figures, in the medical units of the second and third level of care of the Health network of this social security unit, more than 315,320 emergency consultations were provided, from January 1 to November 30, 2021.

For this reason, not only academic efforts are made, but also the care protocols, hospital action and reaction procedures, as well as the adherence and implementation of clinical practice guidelines in the first, second and third level of care are constantly reviewed, which allow both emergency physicians, intensivists, surgeons, internists and nurses, to provide timely care to patients who request this type of service.

These efforts are carried out in a constant and programmed way for timely pediatric, obstetric, gynecological, traumatic care and everything related to real emergencies of various pathologies “, he concluded

With information from: Press Release