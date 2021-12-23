The exercise shoes with which you will always hit the mark with style

Whether you plan to turn your home into a training studio or just go for a walk (thanks to the trendy athleisure), now you can wear exercise tennis shoes for any occasion. The best sneakers, previously reserved strictly for the gym, have become a legitimate fashion item; We see them on the runway every season, and celebrities have even worn them on the red carpet and at black tie events. Of course, despite their athletic origins, most of these trendy sneakers wouldn’t exactly be appropriate for a HIIT class. But there are shoes that are striking Y that can be carried beyond a quick dash to take the subway.

Maybe you want to try a new fitness studio, go for a solo run, or just work out in your living room. Whichever way you plan to exercise in 2022, we have everything you need to choose the right classes, the best home equipment, the most chic clothes, and now also stylish exercise shoes.

Here are 15 of the best sneakers for women.

Article originally published by Vogue US, vogue.com