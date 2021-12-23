The departure of Federico Viñas to the National of Uruguay is unfeasible

A source consulted by ESPN revealed that the Uruguayan club’s proposal is not viable due to the economic issue

MEXICO — Uruguay National made an offer to America club for the hiring of Federico ViñasBut the economic obstacle is very great and the possibility that the Uruguayan attacker will return to his country is minimal.

America does not consider Viñas al Nacional viable. Imago7

“Nacional wants it as a priority but today it is unfeasible. It is unfeasible due to the economic issue, ”a source with knowledge of the offer that Nacional sent to America in the last hours told ESPN.

In fact, most likely Vineyards stay with the Eagles at least in the first semester of 2022, waiting to have a better year than 2021, since its future projection would be towards the northern hemisphere, rather than the return to South America.

“That’s the idea, maybe some important team from the MLS You could hear it, there have been talks, but Plan A is Europe and Plan B would be MLS ”, commented the source consulted.

For now, America focuses on the exit operation of other players, specifically the Argentine Leo Suárez, after the losses of Sebastián Córdova, Nicolás Benedetti, Ramón Juárez and Renato Ibarra ..