The definitive fusion between The Rock and Son Goku from Dragon Ball

WWE legend The Rock and Dragon Ball star Son Goku merge with international artist Robin3DVerse. One of the greatest stars in WWE history and one of the most popular Japanese anime leads of all time. Do you want to see The Rock integrated into Dragon Ball? We show you!

The Rock is Goku from Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball is one of the most popular anime of all time. With more than 150 episodes based on the manga of the same name, the series deals with interplanetary wars with very diverse characters, among which Goku, its main protagonist, stands out. The warrior who must collect the dragon balls has been fused with one of the greatest legends in professional wrestling history, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

How could one make even more powerful #Goku? Well, with the face of The Rock! #WWE pic.twitter.com/0UGCgGcfbb – Planet Wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) December 23, 2021

What will happen to The Rock in WWE?

The Rock’s return for Wrestlemania 38 is not confirmed yet. The Rock against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns might be one of the best matches of all time, but it’s still too early. Would you like to see this fight in the showcase of the immortals?

