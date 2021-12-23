The Critic’s Choice Awards postpone their omicron ceremony – El Financiero

The organization behind the Critic’s Choice Awards takes seriously the spread of the omicron variant in the United Statesso that postponed the delivery of the 27th edition of its awardswhich would originally be held in person on January 9.

Through a statement published on social networks is that the news was released. “We came to the conclusion that the most prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the ceremony. We are in contact with Los Angeles County health officials and working to find a new date to hold a face-to-face gala and with health as the top priority”, They expressed through Twitter.

The Fairmont Century Plaza hotel would be the setting for the presentation of a ceremony conducted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer. The Critic’s Choice Awards are part of the start of awards season prior to the Oscars. Together with the Golden Globes, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, they reward the best of cinema and are a watershed in what could happen with the Academy Awards.

This year the films West side storyby Steven Spielberg, and Belfastby Kenneth Branagh, led the nominations with eleven for each one. It is closely followed by the successful Duneby Denis Villeneuve, and The Power Of Dogby Jane Campion, in ten categories. The movies Licorice Pizzaby Paul Thomas Anderson, and Nightmare alleyfrom the Mexican Guillermo del Toro, obtained eight mentionswhile King richard Y Don’t look up have six.

In the category of best Actor the nominees are Nicolas Cage, Benedict Cumberbatch, Peter Dinklage, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and Denzel Washington, while in the case of the actresses Competing for the award are Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, Alana Haim, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart.