The cast of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ protagonist of a rap that honors the saga

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring has completed 20 years being included in the registry of the Library of congress as one of the most relevant films in history. The production of Peter jackson managed to move us to the Middle Earth already a history full of elves, hobbits and men. Its achievement, twenty years after its premiere, remains titanic. As part of the goodies, Stephen Colbert, Lover of JRR Tolkien and of this cinematographic saga -participating even in The Hobbit-, wanted to pay tribute to the triloga with a rap that has gone viral and that has almost the entire original cast.

A rap that celebrates the 20th anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring

In The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host and comedian, it is rare that a reference to Tolkien, his work or the tapes directed by Peter Jackson does not appear. In countless interviews he brought his love for the triloga to audiences and viewers, but now he’s taken it to a whole different level by rapping about the 20th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings. For him, it is “the best trilogue in the history of cinema”. “Twenty years ago, this very Sunday, this movie kicked off my all-time favorite movie series. If you ask me, there’s no better saga. The Lord of the Rings It is, without a doubt, the best trilogue in the history of cinema. I know I may have said that many times before, but never, not once, have I rapped her. Until now, “the showman explained.

Colbert, who has taken Christmas holidays, has been saddened by not being able to celebrate the anniversary this Sunday, December 19, so he has decided to pay tribute to him a few days before. On the show he hosts, the talk show host jokes about the special of Harry Potter, arguing that the wizard saga deserves the same kind of anniversary recognition and not a reunion.

“ Hugo Weaving rapping in lyphic is the best you will see today

The cast of rap, which has no waste, travels Middle-earth including Elijah Wood (Frodo Bolsn), Sean Astin (Samsagaz), Billy Boyd (Peregrin “Pippin”), Dominic Monaghan (Meriadoc “Merry” Brandigamo), Hugo Weaving (Elrond), Andy Serkis (Gollum), Orlando Bloom (Legolas) and Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn). Along with them, Method Man, Killer Mike and Anna Kendrick. The best? See Hugo Weaving rapping in lyphic. If you want more details about the making of these movies, Dominc Monaghan and Billy Boyd have been giving us multiple anecdotes in the last few weeks. From birthdays to magical castings. Either way, Tolkien’s world is still with us.