The Carlos III Health Institute dedicates nearly 30 million to 46 research projects in precision medicine

MADRID, 23 Dec. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) will allocate 29.4 million euros to a total of 46 research projects in personalized precision medicine.

This call, the first dedicated exclusively to this field, is part of the Strategic Action in Health (AES), the largest financing tool for biomedical and health research in Spain, which closed this week, with the concession of the latest grants for contracts and research projects.

The funded projects will be managed by public research centers, universities and other Spanish biomedical research entities belonging to various autonomous communities. The research that will be carried out thanks to the granting of these grants will address issues such as the personalization of cancer treatments, the identification of biomarkers for various diseases, the use of precision medicine in diabetes, the study of childhood tumors, the prevention of adverse effects in stroke therapy, heart disease research and genetic analysis of autism spectrum disorders, among others.

This call is part of the Strategic Project for Recovery and Economic Transformation (PERTE) for Vanguard Health, a public-private collaboration instrument focused on the transformation of the health sector through science and innovation. The aim of this strategic project is to promote the creation of a high-performance healthcare system based on precision medicine, advanced therapies and artificial intelligence.

One of the four objectives of this PERTE, in which the ISCIII plays a key role, is Precision Medicine, understood as a clinical process that incorporates genomic data from people and combines them with clinical, radiological, environmental exposure data, lifestyle habits, socioeconomic determinants, and other data relevant to health, with the aim of having more accurate and integrated information for decision-making on individual health and public health. This process implies the need to develop new biomarkers, diagnostic and predictive tools, and technological solutions based on Data Science.

In addition to this call, which has just been resolved, the Strategic Health Action for 2022 will include a new specific call focused on precision medicine, with more than 80 million euros.

These calls advance in the specific impulse to precision medicine for which the ISCIII laid the foundations in 2020 with the launch, approval and granting of the call for aid for the Infrastructure of Precision Medicine associated with Science and Technology (IMPaCT) . In parallel, the Ministry of Science is leading the preparation of a National Strategy for Precision Medicine.