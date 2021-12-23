The breakups of 2021: Íker and Sara, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Kim K and Kanye West, Anuel AA and Karol G … | Love 40

During 2021 we have found happiness in many new couples who have found love in a tough and difficult year for everyone. But you don’t always find your true love or your better half the first time. Putting an end to a beautiful relationship or marriage always implies recognizing that the beautiful is over and it is better to be alone. A decision that has been made by famous names in music, cinema, television such as Ester Exposito and Alejandro Speitzer, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Anuel AA and Karol G …

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas they stopped being one of the fashionable couples in Hollywood. 2021 has left us one of the great ruptures. In March 2020, the romance between Affleck and Armas was already a reality when they were caught red-handed during a weekend trip to Havana, Cuba, the native country of the actress from Puñales por latrás. As revealed exclusively by the TMZ portal, both were hunted by the paparazzi walking on a beach and giving each other affection in a very romantic attitude. What started like this ended with the actor throwing his poster in the trash.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes They decided to end their relationship after two years of dating. A news that came completely by surprise and without any rumor that advanced it. It was in June 2019 when the artist couple launched Señorita and, between sensual dances, close glances. “Hello guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever,” the two wrote on their Instagram stories. “We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. We greatly appreciate your support from the beginning and into the future.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after a few months of deep marital crisis. A process that had been rumored for months and that, far from ending in a friendly way, jumped to the courts where the legal part will be resolved. After almost seven years of marriage, the celebrity and the rapper have said goodbye to the love that united them as a couple and around which they built a family. In recent years the Kardashian clan had tried to shelter the rapper and help him with his psychological problems but unfortunately the disagreements have ended up causing this break.

Pelayo Díaz and Andy McDougall

Pelayo Díaz and Andy McDougall They put an end to their relationship and their three-year marriage. A friendly breakup that holds them together today and seems like forever. “💔 Life is unpredictable and that is, in equal parts, the most beautiful and the most terrifying” assured the stylist in his networks. “I shared with you my illusion when Andy appeared in my life, you were witnesses of our love story and our wedding, so it seems fair to tell you too, although it hurts, that today I am sad because love is gone but the magic is remains “he explained just a few days ago.

Antonio David and Olga Moreno

Antonio David Flores and Olga Moreno they separate. According to the magazine Lecturas, the well-known faces on television have put an end to their marriage. They have not been able to overcome the crisis that they have been dragging on for a year and each one has led their lives by their side for a long time. Antonio is in Madrid and Olga runs her business in Malaga.

Begoña Vargas and Oscar Casas

All the rumors pointed to the fact that the courtship between Óscar Casas and Begoña Vargas, one of the most admired couples on the youth star scene in our country, had come to an end. It was the actress who spoke of the end of the relationship at the Platinum Awards gala where she confirmed that they were no longer a couple. A relationship that would have come to an end last July, although it did not transpire until relatively recently, when speculation began to circulate.

Ester Exposito and Alejandro Speitzer

Ester Exposito and Alejandro Speitzer They broke up, ceasing to be one of the most envied couples. The two actors met on the set of Someone Has to Die where they fell in love and began a relationship that at first they tried to keep away from the media spotlight. But privacy and intimacy would not last forever. From that 2019 to 2021, two years passed in which the couple had to overcome a harsh confinement but which was also full of glamor and love.

Anuel AA and Karol G

We had been speculating for a while on the breakup of Karol G and Anuel AA. And 2021 began with their separation although we did not find out until some time later. The singer confirmed that they had not been together since January: “We do not have a bad relationship or bad communication, we are fine,” he said, making it clear that each one has decided to go their own way. Karol G for his part also explained his version of what happened in the couple: “I love you Emmanuel, my gratitude to you, your family and everything that we lived, grew and learned together is infinite.”





Karol G and Anuel AA have been separated for four months. / Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Iker Casillas and Sara Carbonero

After intense rumors of separation and several refusals from the couple, finally, they had no choice but to confirm that their breakup was a fact. True to their habit of keeping their intimate life in the most absolute privacy, they did not comment again despite starring in hours and hours of television, radio and pages of the pink press.

Álvaro Soler and Sofía Ellar

When we all thought that Álvaro Soler and Sofía Ellar were preparing their wedding after five years of relationship, the already ex-couple surprised us with the announcement of their breakup that they shared through social networks. “The most beautiful thing is that we are still those two who have swept home, who have burned their hair and have leaned in a complex world that exists behind the curtain and the kilometers. As we both know that you understand what love is since respect and what we are experiencing at this moment, we do not even have to tell you that we have all of your hugs and support for what we have always shared of a thousand loves with you, and we will continue to share from what we have lived and the purest love and honey “they wrote.