The best haircuts for women 50 and over who are successful at hairdressers

Every season there are trendy haircuts that are imposed to give your hair a twist. However, if we look for the best cuts for women over 50 or more, there is classics that never fail according to stylists.

As the stylist assures us Yolanda Aberasturi, “fairly natural haircuts such as straight or irregular medium hair always work, depending on the style we are looking for, accompanied by bright hair colors and lighter ends, and also short haircuts as long as they are informal, paraded and not worn at all” he clarifies .

Bob haircut

We love Cate Blanchett’s bob haircut that is full of texture and rejuvenating flair.GTres Online.

Bob haircuts in different lengths become another of the great favorites to update change of look or our long hair to the 50 with a modern and trendy style. They work great with balayage highlights because they add extra light to the hair with this look. As it points Isaac Salido, director of the salons that bear his name “there are so many variants of the bob that it is undoubtedly very suitable to adapt to all types of faces and facial features”.

Shag clavicut haircut

Monica Bellucci’s shaggy collarbone cut is easy to maintain.GTres Online.

Fresh, carefree … this is the shaggy layered haircut that looks so good after 50. And this cut highlights and favors features of the face as well as the eyes, lips and cheekbones and wearing it is quite an attitude. See how Monica Bellucci wears it comfortable and versatile when styling it loose with waves or a gentle blow-dry to give it more volume.

Pixie haircut

Sharon Stone with a pixie haircut with volume in the upper part of the mane.GTres Online.

If you are over 50 and want to show off your hair in style with a makeover, betting on the short pixie haircut is a sure hit. The shorter pixie at the nape and on the sides and longer at the front “works especially well with straight and wavy hair, although hair with more texture can also dare with this look” recommends Eduardo Sanchez. In short, an absolutely comfortable cut to wear on a daily basis, although it does require more frequent visits to the hairdresser to maintain the ideal length.

Textured carr haircut

Naomi Watts with a wavy bob haircut.GTres Online.

Haircuts carr are emerging as one of the great favorites at 50 because haircuts at the level of the jaw update their shape “with a razor work on the tips that give them a looser structure and with more movement“, says the expert in cuts Eduardo Sanchez, director of the Maison Eduardo Snchez. And unlike the bob, carr cuts are straighter and bobs have a slight slant from the back to the front. Both are imposed taking advantage of the natural texture of our hair and air dried.

Layered cut at chest level

Jennifer Aniston sporting her iconic cut with long layers at the chest level that she updates on a regular basis.Getty.

Among our favorite cuts for women 50 and over is the long, chest-length layered haircut worn by actress Jennifer Aniston. How do you tell us Antonio Garrido, training director of Blemish, “is a long straight hair look that is scaled and light to give more movement to the mane with the long, top layers no bangs to stylize the face when, due to age and the passage of time, more weight is acquired in the jaws “.

Maxi manes

Demi Moore with her layered cut for her extra long hair.GTres Online.

XXL manes show that haircuts for long hair are ageless. Of course, if you dare to leave your hair long, wear your hair always cared for, hydrated and very shiny to show off your hair in all its splendor as it does. Demi moore. Instead of cutting her hair short and even having it shaved in the 80s, she has been betting and winning with long hair that makes her unique for more than a decade.

custom bangs

Aitana Snchez-Gijn with a short haircut with bangs.

Bangs over 50 work if they are personalized. If your forehead is wider, you can choose a square bangs or with elongated sideburns that mark the cheekbones and stylize the features. And the fringes that are straight and open or slightly paraded for their versatility and immediate rejuvenating effect, especially to the elongated faces because it shortens the features.

It may interest you