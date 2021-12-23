The arrival of Ismael Sosa to Pumas would be complicated

Over the past few weeks too many names have been linked to Pumas and there are some who seem to be closer to getting there than others. Although at first it seemed like a simple rumor, reality seems to indicate that Ismael Sosa he wants to return to the team, but there is a great impediment.

Rumors during the transfer market are commonplace and, although they generate enthusiasm in fans, there are more cases that are not fulfilled than those that do, something that happened relatively recently with the possible arrival of Luis Montes.

But based on the information the account shared Puma analysis Sosa’s case seems to be different, since the former Lion would be interested in putting the shirt back on Pumas and starting his second cycle in the university group, which could not use some experience and replacement.

However, the economic claims of the player and the possibilities of the club to pay a high salary to a player who is closer to leaving the courts than to being a player who may have some value at the time of a hypothetical sale. However, because of the way things come, perhaps they can reach a middle point and specify what would be the first reinforcement from another club.

Ismael Sosa’s numbers in the last semester

At Opening 2021, Sosa wore the colors of Pachuca on 11 occasions, but only on three of them did he start. Unfortunately, the little time on the court was not enough for him to assist his teammates or to score goals, so he is clearly a player to recover.