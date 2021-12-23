“Thank you all”: J Balvin shines in the Dominican Republic with an event like no other

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – Despite all the conflicts and setbacks it has had J Balvin this 2021, the Colombian reggaeton player not a single space in his routine has ceased to continue working. In fact, the release of his album has not stopped being one of the most listened to in Latin America, as well as the collaborations he made, which have positioned him in a privileged place within the industry.

And it is that, no more than for this 2021, the Niño de Medellín has managed to achieve more successes than could be imagined. No more than for these last weeks of the year, the paisa artist managed to innovate in the industry with an unprecedented event: NEON Experience, a music event that brings together some of the most fashionable urban talents and that, apparently, has just begun its round of presentations.

Now, J Balvin has published a fantastic video that revealed much of what this experience has been. However, a couple of facts need to be mentioned beforehand. And it is that, as is well known, Jose has become one of the most representative ambassadors of the genre of the reggaeton all over the world, which has given it unwavering credibility with labels and other organizations.

Then, by taking the aforementioned event to one of the most important venues for urban artists, it has been backed by an almost unequivocal success. Precisely, the Dominican Republic has been the most recent place where the incredible show has taken. One where fans of the genre could hear artists like Cazzu, Rauw Alexander, Mariah angeliq Y Sech.

About this, J Balvin He said the following: “Thank you, Dominican Republic – Punta Cana and to all the public that allows us to give you the best.” “Thanks to all the artists who were part of our NEÓN experience,” he expressed with gratitude. Meanwhile, in the comments box you can see how several of the artists who performed, affirmed how exciting it was to sing there for such an exceptional audience.