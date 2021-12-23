Teams Show Off Their Pro Bowlers; Colts lead the NFL with 7

The league announced this Wednesday night the full squads of the stellar game, as well as the alternates

The NFL announced the players voted to participate in the Pro Bowl 2022, as well as their alternates in the case of those that must be replaced.

No team had more players selected than the Indianapolis Colts, three players on offense (runner Jonathan Taylor, center Ryan kelly, guard Quenton nelson), and three on defense (tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius leonard, cornerback Kenny Moore II) and one in special equipment (long snapper Luke rhodes).



They were followed by Kansas city chiefs Y Los Angeles Chargers, with six each. The Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Y San Francisco 49ers they had the most players selected among the NFC squads, with five each.

The quarterbacks who will represent the American Conference were represented by the youth, with Justin herbert from Chargers, Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, Y Lamar jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.

For its part, the National Conference will have more experience in the position, with Aaron Rodgers of the Green bay packers, Y Tom Brady of the Bucs, accompanied by Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals.

Thirty-one players were selected to their first Pro bowl, including four rookies: Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals, Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons, Rashawn slater of the Chargers Y Micah Parsons of the Cowboys.

The match that celebrates the best players of the current regular season will be played for the first time in Las Vegas, next February 6.

The templates of the Pro bowl are determined by a combination of votes from fans, players and coaches of the NFL.

This is how the templates were formed:

AFC

Quarterback: * Justin Herbert, LA Chargers; Lamar Jackson, Baltimore; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Open receiver: Keenan Allen, LA Chargers; * Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; * Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Runner: Nick Chubb, Cleveland; Joe Mixon, Cincinnati; * Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis

Fullback: * Patrick Ricard, Baltimore

Tight wing: * Mark Andrews, Baltimore; Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Tackle: * Orlando Brown Jr, Kansas City; Dion Dawkins, Buffalo; * Rashawn Slater, LA Chargers

Guard: * Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; * Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis; Wyatt Teller, Cleveland

Center: Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis; * Corey Linsley, LA Chargers

Outside lineman: * Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas; * Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati

Inside lineman: * DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh; * Chris Jones, Kansas City

External linebacker: * Joey Bosa, LA Chargers; Matthew Judon, New England; * TJ Watt, Pittsburgh

Internal linebacker: * Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas

Cornerback: * Xavien Howard, Miami; * JC Jackson, New England; Kenny Moore, Indianapolis; Denzel Ward, Cleveland

Free safety: * Kevin Byard, Tennessee

Strong safety: * Derwin James, LA Chargers; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City

Punt kicker: * AJ Cole, Las Vegas

Place kicker: * Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Long center: * Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis

Returns Specialist: * Devin Duvernay, Baltimore

Special equipment coverage: * Matthew Slater, New England

NFC

Quarterback: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay; Kyler Murray, Arizona; * Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Open receiver: * Davante Adams, Green Bay; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; * Cooper Kupp, LA Rams; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco

Runner: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans; James Conner, Arizona; * Dalvin Cook, Minnesota

Fullback: * Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

Tight wing: * George Kittle, San Francisco; Kyle Pitts, Atlanta

Tackle: Tyron Smith, Dallas; * Trent Williams, San Francisco; * Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Guard: Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay; * Zack Martin, Dallas; * Brandon Scherff, Washington

Center: Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay; * Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

Outside lineman: * Nick Bosa, San Francisco; * Brian Burns, Carolina; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans

Inside lineman: * Jonathan Allen, Washington; Kenny Clark, Green Bay; * Aaron Donald, LA Rams

External linebacker: Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay; * Chandler Jones, Arizona; * Robert Quinn, Chicago

Internal linebacker: * Micah Parsons, Dallas; Bobby Wagner, Seattle

Cornerback: * Trevon Diggs, Dallas; Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans; * Jalen Ramsey, LA Rams; Darius Slay, Philadelphia

Free safety: * Quandre Diggs, Seattle

Strong safety: * Budda Baker, Arizona; Harrison Smith, Minnesota

Punt kicker: * Bryan Anger, Dallas

Place kicker: * Matt Gay, LA Rams

Long center: * Josh Harris, Atlanta

Returns Specialist: * Jakeem Grant Sr, Chicago

Special equipment coverage: * JT Gray, New Orleans

Note: * Denotes holder.

The teams took advantage of their social networks to announce, as is tradition, their respective chosen ones.

