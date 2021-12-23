Teams Show Off Their Pro Bowlers; Colts lead the NFL with 7
The league announced this Wednesday night the full squads of the stellar game, as well as the alternates
The NFL announced the players voted to participate in the Pro Bowl 2022, as well as their alternates in the case of those that must be replaced.
No team had more players selected than the Indianapolis Colts, three players on offense (runner Jonathan Taylor, center Ryan kelly, guard Quenton nelson), and three on defense (tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius leonard, cornerback Kenny Moore II) and one in special equipment (long snapper Luke rhodes).
They were followed by Kansas city chiefs Y Los Angeles Chargers, with six each. The Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Y San Francisco 49ers they had the most players selected among the NFC squads, with five each.
The quarterbacks who will represent the American Conference were represented by the youth, with Justin herbert from Chargers, Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, Y Lamar jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.
For its part, the National Conference will have more experience in the position, with Aaron Rodgers of the Green bay packers, Y Tom Brady of the Bucs, accompanied by Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals.
Thirty-one players were selected to their first Pro bowl, including four rookies: Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals, Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons, Rashawn slater of the Chargers Y Micah Parsons of the Cowboys.
The match that celebrates the best players of the current regular season will be played for the first time in Las Vegas, next February 6.
The templates of the Pro bowl are determined by a combination of votes from fans, players and coaches of the NFL.
This is how the templates were formed:
AFC
Quarterback: * Justin Herbert, LA Chargers; Lamar Jackson, Baltimore; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City
Open receiver: Keenan Allen, LA Chargers; * Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; * Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
Runner: Nick Chubb, Cleveland; Joe Mixon, Cincinnati; * Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis
Fullback: * Patrick Ricard, Baltimore
Tight wing: * Mark Andrews, Baltimore; Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Tackle: * Orlando Brown Jr, Kansas City; Dion Dawkins, Buffalo; * Rashawn Slater, LA Chargers
Guard: * Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; * Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis; Wyatt Teller, Cleveland
Center: Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis; * Corey Linsley, LA Chargers
Outside lineman: * Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas; * Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati
Inside lineman: * DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh; * Chris Jones, Kansas City
External linebacker: * Joey Bosa, LA Chargers; Matthew Judon, New England; * TJ Watt, Pittsburgh
Internal linebacker: * Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas
Cornerback: * Xavien Howard, Miami; * JC Jackson, New England; Kenny Moore, Indianapolis; Denzel Ward, Cleveland
Free safety: * Kevin Byard, Tennessee
Strong safety: * Derwin James, LA Chargers; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City
Punt kicker: * AJ Cole, Las Vegas
Place kicker: * Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Long center: * Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis
Returns Specialist: * Devin Duvernay, Baltimore
Special equipment coverage: * Matthew Slater, New England
NFC
Quarterback: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay; Kyler Murray, Arizona; * Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay
Open receiver: * Davante Adams, Green Bay; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; * Cooper Kupp, LA Rams; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco
Runner: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans; James Conner, Arizona; * Dalvin Cook, Minnesota
Fullback: * Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
Tight wing: * George Kittle, San Francisco; Kyle Pitts, Atlanta
Tackle: Tyron Smith, Dallas; * Trent Williams, San Francisco; * Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
Guard: Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay; * Zack Martin, Dallas; * Brandon Scherff, Washington
Center: Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay; * Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
Outside lineman: * Nick Bosa, San Francisco; * Brian Burns, Carolina; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans
Inside lineman: * Jonathan Allen, Washington; Kenny Clark, Green Bay; * Aaron Donald, LA Rams
External linebacker: Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay; * Chandler Jones, Arizona; * Robert Quinn, Chicago
Internal linebacker: * Micah Parsons, Dallas; Bobby Wagner, Seattle
Cornerback: * Trevon Diggs, Dallas; Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans; * Jalen Ramsey, LA Rams; Darius Slay, Philadelphia
Free safety: * Quandre Diggs, Seattle
Strong safety: * Budda Baker, Arizona; Harrison Smith, Minnesota
Punt kicker: * Bryan Anger, Dallas
Place kicker: * Matt Gay, LA Rams
Long center: * Josh Harris, Atlanta
Returns Specialist: * Jakeem Grant Sr, Chicago
Special equipment coverage: * JT Gray, New Orleans
Note: * Denotes holder.
The teams took advantage of their social networks to announce, as is tradition, their respective chosen ones.
