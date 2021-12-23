Sylvester Stallone builds muscle playing polo 30 years ago

Very often, Sylvester Stallone recovers pieces from his past, but we didn’t see this one coming: watch out for his muscles playing polo … More than 3 decades ago.

More than 3 decades ago.

What is Sylvester Stallone doing in vintage mode playing polo and showing off his muscles? Well, he is like that, and in networks sometimes he does not give pearls that are well worth commenting.

“Polo is one of the oldest sports in the world and I have always loved it. This season starts in a couple of weeks and I can’t wait … A flashback to when I played regularly. ” And it ends with his classic “keep hitting.”

Of course, this is not here. And as some may believe that it is one thing to go striae and another to get on the horse, Sly contributes video: “Some people have asked to see images of the game. I have not seen these images for more than 30 years. Thanks to John Rivoli, who has sent this ”.

And the muscles, 30 years later, are still there. And because? Because you keep pounding to stay in shape.

From Sylvester Stallone We know many things, but among them the ability to motivate staff stands out above the rest. After the 70s, he wanted to leave a profound message on Instagram about the age, the training, and that the fact of going to Gym and overcome your challenges has nothing to do with such a hackneyed figure. And for example, lead by example.

And this is what he said in the post with his selfie in the gym: “At any age, you should try to go for it, or you will regret it. I have come to discover that everything that is easy is not usually worth it ”. So there he is, surrounded by punching bags and dumbbells ready to unleash his fists and activate his muscles.

Of course, it is not the first time that we come across messages from these on the actor and director’s networks. “This is exactly what he sounds like: a 22-year-old actor / writer, unemployed, going nowhere too fast and living in an apartment on $ 71 a month,” he explained recently, attaching a black and white photo with 22 years. And he added: “There is always a way out if you want to go out. There is always a way to go up if you really want to go up ”. The rest, Rocky through, is the history of cinema and humanity.

