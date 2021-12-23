“Sweet Tooth”: Robert Downey Jr. confirms that the series will have a second season | VIDEO Netflix Celebs NNDC | TVMAS

After the end of the first season left all its followers shocked, Netflix has just confirmed that “Sweet Tooth”, the series based on Jeff Lemire’s graphic novel for DC that tells the story of Gus, the half-human, half-deer boy, will have a second season.

The person in charge of making the announcement was Robert Downey Jr. himself, who is the executive producer of this fiction, through a fun video that has been shared on social networks. In the images the actor is seen reading the message from a box that indicates that it should not be opened until today, July 29.

Additionally, on the packaging there is another text that says: “Life is about to get sweeter”. And when the remembered Ironman opens the box, he finds a large chocolate bar that has the confirmation of the second installment of “Sweet Tooth” carved in its relief.

The same happened with the cast that stars in “Sweet Tooth.” Netflix posted on its verified Twitter account a clip in which Christian Convery, Dania Ramirez, Naledi Murray, Nonso Anozie and Stefania Owen are surprised with the peculiar gift that the ad contains.

So far no details of the plot have been revealed for season 2 of the series “Sweet Tooth” and its release date has not been announced either. And if you have not seen it yet, we tell you that its first installment is available on Netflix.

