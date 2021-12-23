“Steven Spielberg understands that making a film requires teamwork “: Mike Faist

Ansel Elgort and Mike Faist star in West side story, a remake of the 1961 musical directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. The new feature film is directed by Steven Spielberg, who is making his debut in the musical genre.

“Steven Spielberg is a great director because he is a great leader who brings everyone together and emphasizes teamwork. A great director is a great leader, and Steven is the best leader I have ever had the privilege of meeting.” , Ansel Elgort said in an interview with Europa Press.

“Steven understands that making a film requires teamwork. A big part of that is understanding that each member of the team, whatever department they work in, is an artist who contributes something,” said actor Mike. Faist, who plays Riff on the film.

Ansel Elgort does not hide his passion for West side story and for Tony, his character in the musical.

“I love it West side story, as musical and show. I love Tony’s songs and I love listening to the soundtrack. I’ve been a big fan for a long time, “says the young man.

Although Mike Faist is more than used to the Broadway stage, the filming of West side story It was a challenge for the actor and singer.

“Making this film was a very long process, a total of nine months. Staying focused and determined until the end was the most challenging, but it was also very rewarding,” says the interpreter.

Mike Faist and Ansel Elgort star in the remake. David gordon

LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS

West side story is a free adaptation of legendary work Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare set in New York. In this new version, the two families facing each other are two street gangs: The Sharks and the Jets. The Jets are led by Riff, while Bernardo is the boss of the Puerto Rico Sharks.

The hatred between the two gangs prevents them from coexisting in the same place in the city. But when Tony, former Jet and Riff’s best friend, meets Maria, Bernardo’s little sister, their love will stop at nothing.

Actors Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Corey Stoll, Brian D’Arcy James, David Álvarez, Josh Andrés Rivera and Ana Isabelle complete the cast of the film.

The film is based on the original 1957 Broadway musical written by Arthur Laurents, which in turn was adapted for the big screen in the unforgettable 1961 film directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, which won a total of 10 awards. Oscar.

Notably, Steven Spielberg’s new remake leads, along with Belfast, the nominations of the Critic’s Choice Awards 2022, with a total of eleven nominations. West side story It is also one of the favorites for the next edition of the Golden Globes. Both awards ceremonies will take place on January 9, 2022 in the city of Los Angeles.