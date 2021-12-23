Steven Spielberg recreates a classic with his personal look

Musical cinema lives its second golden stage in this century since its rediscovery by Hollywood and at the hands of great directors who have developed emblematic films.

If any prestigious signature was missing from the honor roll, Steven spielberg stamped his own with a revision of the 1957 play (with famous 1961 big screen version directed by Robert Wise Y Jerome robbins), “Love without barriers”, which is garnering praise and applause and which today is added to the billboard of the Cines del Solar (the Aconquija avenue 1336 complex is the only one that announced it). The opinion of critics who have already seen the film is unanimous in considering it a quality production, to the point that its debut in this genre is expected to be repeated in the future.

Spielberg’s storytelling art, so developed in drama, horror and science fiction, is now expressed in the plot-repeating musical that became popular worldwide 60 years ago. His late arrival in this style of storytelling goes hand in hand with the rise of these films, which had declined at the end of the last century (on a slope that began in the 70s), relegated to a niche or to the adolescent public. In the last 15 years, high-quality productions have re-popularized it and brought it to the fore, with winners and nominees for top awards.

The director jumped into the water with “Jaws” in 1975 (he was not 30 years old) and never stopped swimming between hits: “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”, “ET the Extraterrestrial”, the “Indiana Jones” saga, ” The Color Purple “,” Empire of the Sun “,” Schindler’s List “,” Saving Private Ryan “,” Munich “,” Lincoln “and” Bridge of Spies “are just some of his films that show of its versatility. But the musical was missing …

In the year of superheroes, he premieres “Love without barriers” to compete (in Argentina, at least) with Spider-Man and the new one from The Matrix. Spielberg redirects the romantic story of two young men from conflicting families (the Jets of European origin and the Puerto Rican Sharks) for years, in their plea for tolerance and understanding. And the characters do it singing and dancing through the streets of New York.

There is a clear challenge in doing something doubly classic. The Broadway musical he takes as a reference was not original either: it was obviously inspired by “Romeo and Juliet” by William Shakespeare, to give it new air. Spielberg does the same, with the courage of someone who replicates the aesthetics of old Hollywood with a revitalized language without ever losing the artificial sense of the musical where, right off the bat, the scenes are resolved by singing a song (sad or happy) to the rhythm of the unforgettable compositions of Leonard bernstein and of Stephen Sondheim. And all set in the middle of the last century, so that the tributes are obvious and there is no room for understatement.

The choice of historical time is not accidental: there is social upheaval, urban transformation, immigration that causes tensions, racial conflicts, police discrimination between different age groups … They were themes that were present half a century ago; they are matters that remain in full force.

However, Spielberg does not replicate the Wise and Robbins movie but instead gives it his mark with subtle but effective changes. Apart from his guidance in the cameras, the adaptation in the script that Tony kushner made of the initial work of Arthur Laurents, the lens of the head of photography Janusz Kaminski (a regular contributor to Spielberg), the production design of Adam stockhausen and the agile assembly of Sarah broshar Y Michael Kahn. And the casting of actors, who chose only Latinos and young people for the Sharks gang (they speak in Spanish for a large part of the film).

The leading couple of María and Tony is played by Rachel zegler Y Ansel Elgort (the best known of the cast), seconded by Ariana DeBose, David alvarez Y Mike faist, in the featured roles. And there is a tribute within the tribute: at 90 he reappears Rita Moreno in the new version of the film that allowed her to win her only Oscar (for best supporting actress) and she does it for pure talent.

The premiere foresees an immediate future of red carpets: it has already garnered four Golden Globe nominations (best musical or comedy film, director, leading actress and supporting actress -for DeBose-) and 11 at the Critics Choise Awards. We still need to know the announcements in the other awards, including the Oscars where she is already a great candidate (the 1961 production garnered 10 statuettes).

More than appealing to nostalgia or the comparison of those who saw the previous film, Spielberg aims to dazzle a young and different audience, but with the most traditional weapons of cinema.