Spencer movie: release date, what it’s about, cast and more

‘Spencer’ movie stars Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana, who gives us a memorable performance worthy of an Oscar nomination.

Princess Diana is an endearing character that we all feel as if she were a friend of the family or that confidant to whom we listen to her sorrows and we are willing to keep her most intimate secrets. Although more than 24 years have passed since her tragic death, everything that surrounds her is still news and catches our attention.

For this reason, without a doubt, the premiere of the movie ‘Spencer’ It is one of the dates that we will have marked on the calendar to go to the movies and see this new version of the story of the princess of the town who won the affection not only of the English, but practically all over the world.

When is ‘Spencer’ released?

So do not make commitments and save this date, January 13, 2022. The date caused controversy and criticism since it was released internationally last November, but now we can see it in the main cinema chains.

The film is directed by the Chilean Pablo Larrain, who has experience directing biopics, since he was in charge of Jackie, a film played by Natalie Portman who gave life to Jacquelin Kennedy, and has already won the Oscar as producer for A Fantastic Woman, Best Foreign Film in 2017.

How does Kristen Stewart look like Princess Diana?

However the choice to play Lady Di caused controversy. Larraín selected Kristen Stewart to bring the princess to the screen, the criticisms were in the sense that she is not English, but it was soon seen that they were wrong.

Stewart has won audiences and critics for her version of Lady Di and is nominated for Golden globes as best actress in a drama film and her name is already being heard loudly to seek the Oscar.

Who does Kristen Stewart play in the movie ‘Spencer’?

Spencer, referring to the princess’s maiden name, Diana Frances Spencer, mixes fiction and reality, tells of a weekend that was essential in the life of the princess in the early 90s, when she realizes that her marriage to Prince Charles is not working and she must deviate from the path that led her to the throne of England. The tape will show three days of a vacation from Christmas at Windsor House at his Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

What is ‘Spencer’, the movie about Princess Diana?

“The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long gone cold. Though rumors of affairs and divorces abound, peace is in order for the Christmas festivities at Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There is food and drink, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagination of what could have happened during those fateful days ”, reveals a synopsis of NEON, the company in charge of distributing the film.

Cast of the film ‘Spencer’, by Pablo Larraín

The cast includes Timothy Spall (Senior Squire Alistair Gregory), Jack Farthing (Prince Charles), Sean Harris (Darren McGrady), Sally Hawkins (Maggie), Jack Nielen (Prince William), Freddie Spry (Prince Henry) and Stella Gonet. (Queen isabel II).

Larraín pointed out that his vision of the story of the princess is to break with the myth of the fairy tale, she is not the princess waiting to be rescued for her prince charming.

“We all grew up, at least I did it in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is. Often times, the prince arrives, finds the princess, invites her to become his wife, and eventually becomes queen. That is a fairy tale. When someone decides not to be the queen and says she prefers to leave and be herself, it is a huge decision, a fairy tale in reverse. I’ve always been very surprised by that and I thought it must have been a very hard thing to do. That is the heart of the film ”.

Trailer for ‘Spencer’, the Kristen Stewart movie

At Kristen trailer she looks like princess diana. The makeup and costumes have been recognized and the environment that surrounded the princess have been faithfully recreated. The characteristic gestures of Lady Di revive in Kristen.

The selection of Kristen had been criticized mainly because the interpretation of Emma Corrin, who played the princess in Netflix’s The Crown, is fresh.

The film has spanned art film circles, which was part of the Official Selection of the 78th Venice International Film Festival, just wait to see this new chapter of Lady Di’s soap opera.