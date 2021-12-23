Sociedad Alinfra is the one who will acquire shares of Aeroméxico at 1 cent of peso

Aeroméxico Group He reported that Alinfra Society is the person who will make a public offer to purchase airline shares at 1 cent, national currency, for each one of the outstanding shares of Aeroméxico.

This offer presented by a third party will allow the current shareholders to exit the airline’s capital stock.

Aeroméxico reported that the public offer for the acquisition of shares is voluntary and would be carried out in terms of article 97 and other applicable provisions of the Law of the marketc of values.

Sociedad Alinfra may acquire all 681 million 238 thousand 373 shares, except that the shareholder Delta Air Lines does not attend the offer, so a maximum number of shares to be acquired for 331 million 480 thousand 713 shares is expected, which would represent, where appropriate, up to 49% of the airline’s capital, previously for the purposes of dilution due to of the implementation of the Restructuring Plan.

But that they will represent, at the conclusion of the public share purchase offer and once the Plan takes effect, less than 0.01% of the total future shares representing Aeroméxico’s capital stock, the airline informed the Mexican Stock Exchange.

“The offer will allow the current shareholders, if they so wish, to exit the capital stock prior to the imminent capitalization of various liabilities in charge of Aeroméxico and its subsidiaries and new contributions to the capital stock, which will fully dilute the current shares upon exit. of its restructuring process under Chapter 11 once it is approved by the Court, and takes effect, the Restructuring Plan ”, highlighted the airline.

The purchase of shares would begin prior to the general meeting of shareholders of Aeroméxico, called for January 14, 2022, where it is expected that various corporate actions necessary to implement and give effect to the Restructuring Plan will be approved.

The offer would be liquidated and consummated after the confirmation of the Restructuring Plan and the holding of the Shareholders’ Meeting.

The offer will be sponsored with funds received by the offeror, coordinated with Aeroméxico, and subject to a schedule that allows the current shareholders of the airline to have an opportunity to sell their shares, through the stock market, prior to the Plan of Restructuring is effective and the resolutions of the Shareholders’ Meeting take effect regarding the capital increase and capitalization of liabilities and new capital contributions foreseen above.

Read also: Santa Claus and Three Wise Men, with economic uncertainty to supply gift lists

afcl