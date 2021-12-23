Sixth wave covid: signing of non-EU doctors

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez.

The government exceptionally and temporarily authorizes the Autonomous Communities to contract healthcare professionals with specialist qualifications obtained in non-Member States of the European Union. This is established in the Royal Decree-law by which urgent prevention and containment measures are adopted to face the health crisis caused by Covid-19, published this Thursday in the Official State Gazette (BOE). The signed contract will allow the performance of healthcare activity, which must be supervised by staff professionals and may be extended for successive periods of three months up to a maximum of twelve.

Likewise, the text indicates that the receipt of the retirement pension until December 31, 2022 of professionals who practice Medicine and Nursing and who provide services in both public and private health centers, in order to carry out tasks aimed at the fight against covid, “provided that the incorporation into active service derives from the authorizations agreed by the competent health authority “.



When is the use of a mask mandatory?

On the other hand, this resolution indicates that persons six years of age and older are obliged to use of masks in the following cases:

a) In any closed space for public use or that is open to the public.

b) In any outdoor space for public use or that is open to the public.

c) In means of air, sea, bus, or rail transport, including passenger platforms and stations, or cable car, as well as in complementary public and private passenger transport in vehicles with up to nine seats, including the driver, if the occupants of the tourism vehicles do not live in the same address. In the case of passengers on ships and boats, it will not be necessary to wear masks when they are inside their cabin.

However, the use of the mask will not be enforceable in the following cases:

a) To the people who present some type of illness or respiratory distress that may be aggravated by the use of the mask or that, due to their situation of disability or dependency, do not have the autonomy to remove the mask, or have behavioral alterations that make its use unfeasible.

b) In the event that, due to the very nature of the activities, the use of the mask is incompatible, in accordance with the indications of the health authorities.

c) In those places or closed spaces for public use that are part of the place of residence of the groups that meet there, such as the institutions for the care of the elderly or disabled, the units for the collective residence of essential workers or other groups that meet similar characteristics, as long as said collectives and the workers who perform their functions there, have vaccination coverage against SARS-CoV-2 higher than 80 percent with the complete regimen and the booster dose, accredited by the competent health authority.