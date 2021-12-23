Sinha regained power in Toluca with the arrival of Ambriz – David Medrano

RECOVER POWER

With the arrival of Ignacio Ambriz as Toluca coach, Antonio Naelson ‘Sinha’ regains power as sports director of the Mexicans, since the Brazilian did not have good relations with Hernán Cristante and the Argentine strategist had a direct line with President Francisco Suinaga, For this reason “Sinha” practically did not appear with the first team and was dedicated to the work of basic forces. It should be mentioned that the appointment of “Sinha” was made directly by the owner of the team. With “Sinha” in power, the choriceros are open to all the options on the market and not just those of a developer, as happened in previous years.

GOOD IMPRESSION

The one that Jaime Lozano caused among the leaders of the Houston Dynamo of the MLS. Texans are looking for a coach for the next tournament and, as is customary in MLS, they invite several candidates to dialogue and have a clearer picture. Within that group, Jaime Lozano was considered and the Mexican helmsman left them a very good impression, although at the moment they have two options above Lozano. This is the second offer Jaime has received after the bronze medal in Tokyo. The first was from Pachuca when Pezzolano came out and the second is from Houston where as long as the new strategist is not named, Lozano has possibilities.

CAME BACK

The intention of the leaders of the MX League is that starting next year the Mexican Soccer Week will return in June, which has the draft as a stellar event, although it has already been baptized by another name. Due to the Covid issue, the meeting stopped taking place, but the intention is for it to return, since it was the ideal opportunity for all the Federation Commissions to have talks with the teams and in the same way the MX League invited to great soccer characters to have sports and administrative talks with the personnel of Liga MX and Liga de Expansión teams.

