Silvia Pinal is hospitalized; tests positive for Covid-19; this is known

Just a few minutes ago, during the broadcast of the Hoy program, the drivers of the broadcast confirmed that the first actress Silvia Pinal is hospitalized in a hospital in CDMX after having tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the information issued by the hosts of the morning program Hoy, since last night the diva of mexican cinema He was admitted to the hospital due to this deadly virus. Until now, It is known that the actress has her complete anticovid-19 vaccination schedule and the booster one.

How is Silvia Pinal?

According to various media outlets the Diva of Mexican cinema is stable, However, the person who confirmed this information was her own Sylvia Pasquel, daughter of the actress who detailed how they found out that Silvia Pinal had caught COVID-19.

According to the information provided by Pasquel, it all began on the afternoon of this Wednesday, December 22, when Silvia Pinal began with discomfort because she had high blood pressure Despite the fact that she took the special medicine, it caused an effect contrary to what was expected, so they called her family doctor.

Because they couldn’t stabilize their heart rate, Alejandra Guzmán and Luis Enrique Guzmán made the decision to take her to a hospital where they were told that the actress had to undergo surgery to put a catheter in and thus control the arrhythmia.

While they waited for the results of the studies they did on the Diva of Mexican Cinema, her children accompanied her in a hospital room where the actress was in very good spirits, however, when the doctor arrived they reported that Silvia Pinal had tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to the above, the actress was immediately moved to a restricted area of the hospital where this type of case is treated, according to Silvia Pasquel, the contagion of the actress will pass without any major problems because having her complete vaccination scheme, health specialists assure that the actress will not have complications, Therefore, it is hoped that she will soon be able to leave the hospital where she is already being treated.

Do Silvia Pinal’s children have COVID-19?

In addition to revealing the health status of his mother, Silvia Pasquel shared that both she and her siblings have already undergone the COVID-19 test Well, being in contact with his famous mother, they could also be infected.

Until the writing of this note, the result of this test is not yet known, so it is expected that in a few hours, the Pinal Dynasty share with the media if like Silvia Pinal are infected with COVID-19 or are virus-free.

