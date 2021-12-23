A quiet life can be interpreted in many ways, but in essence they are a set of things that make you feel good. Then I will talk to you about some signs that deteriorate your well-being and that you should not ignore, so be very attentive to each of these.

Pains

Body aches are the clearest sign that things are not going well, remember that it is better to be safe than sorry, that is why you should not miss any discomfort, and resort to a general check-up periodically that lets you know that everything is fine.

Intuition

Many times we do not trust the intuition For fear of assuming before knowing that it is true, although on several occasions what was thought turns out to be real, that is why I recommend that you to get out of doubts, reflections and identify what seems wrong to you.

Burden

Sometimes the burden can be justified with weaknessBut no, make a count of your days and conclude how stressed you are. In case it is overwhelming, implement relaxing solutions, remember that stress is very bad for your well-being.

Discouragement

Discouragement is present in many situations that you may be dealing with. One of the characteristics is that you constantly feel tired and apathetic, so analyze what may be motivating this state of mind and look for solutions.

Fears

It is normal to be afraid, the problem is to stagnate in them or avoid them. Remember that these must be overcome and be understood. So face each one of them, since in life many challenges will constantly appear that mean growth.

Relations

People and relationships change, so always keep in mind that for them to work there must be a communication adequate and expressing everything in which you do not agree, it is useless to keep up appearances, it only generates more problems.

Irritability

Being in a bad mood all the time detracts from your well-being. So I recommend that you work on identifying why you feel this way and what you need to do to correct it. It is impossible not to angerWhat is wrong is that it is all the time and that it does not allow you to live.

These are some signs that deteriorate your well-being and that you should not ignore. Remember that it is very important to treat Emotional problems, since if they are ignored they will affect your health, causing diseases that, if not treated in time, end fatally.