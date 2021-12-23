Showing a deleted scene, Robert Downey Jr. celebrates the anniversary of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Mark Ruffalo, The directors Joe Y Anthony Russo Y Robert Downey Jr. they celebrated the second anniversary of ‘Avengers: Endgame‘, the film that marked the end of the Phase 3 of Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film, which hit theaters on April 25, 2019, grossed more than $ 2 billion Worldwide.

Downey Jr., who gave life to Tony Stark and his alter ego Hombre de Hierro, wanted to celebrate this day by sharing with his followers a scene deleted from the film. (Alert, SPOILER) Specifically, one that occurs after his snap with the Infinity Gauntlet.

“I can’t believe it’s been two years since Endgame …“, the interpreter wrote on his official Twitter account along with the video of the deleted scene and the hashtag: # LoveYouAll3000 (I love you 3,000).

The scene in question would occur right after the click of Hombre de Hierro, in which, before dying, he would find himself in a strange parallel reality similar to that of the Soul Stone in which he would meet the adult version of his daughter Morgan. The clip, although it was not introduced in the film, can be seen in the extras of Disney +.

