Set love, real life cases: These are the couples who made fiction come true

Some of them met long before sharing the set, but most established a relationship that was originally only destined to occur in fiction, whether in television series or in movies. Although some of these couples are still together, others are just a memory in the memory of those who wanted that ‘love’ to become something real.

Chemistry? Being at the right time? It is not known. However, from the filming romances were created that will go down in history. One of the most recent unions is that of the protagonists of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland and Zendaya, putting the Marvel universe on the radar for the simple reason that it also caused something to ‘happen’ between Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield or, delaying the time a bit more, between Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst. Next, we will tell you more about these couples.

Tom Holland and Zendaya

After the two signed a contract to be a couple in the film Spider-Man: Homecoming, they were seen traveling together and sharing fun moments, sparking rumors of romance. Afterward, things cooled down a bit because she was romantically related to other of her castmates. Finally, in 2021, they confirmed their love to the world and were more permissive in sharing details of their private lives with photographs at the wedding of friends, sending compliments or posing on the red carpets as more than Peter Parker and MJ, Michelle Jones .

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield

The people who played Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy met in The Amazing Spider-Man in 2010. Although they were both in a relationship at the time, they were single shortly after, so they didn’t think it was a bad idea to take the on-screen chemistry a bit more. there. Their love was marked by their low profile when they were together for almost five years, although finally in 2015 the end of their story was announced.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

One of the most notorious romances in the Hollywood industry was the one starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, as their relationship arose as a result of the rumor of the actor’s infidelity towards his then-wife, Jennifer Aniston, on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, 2005. What happened next was known to all: a controversial divorce, six children in common and … again a separation after 12 years.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens

The adolescent love was portrayed by the couple that made up Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens within Disney’s High School Musical. That relationship went down in history, although their love in real life only lasted four years, between 2006 and 2010.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

The rumors that romantically linked Ryan Gosling with Eva Mendes arose from their participation in The Place Beyond The Pines, in 2011. However, the confirmation was given in mid-2012 when they went together on a red carpet. A decade later they are still together, taking care of the privacy of their two daughters.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas

The filming of Once Upon A Time was the perfect pretext to forge a love story worthy of princess tales. Ginnifer Goodwin played Mary Margaret Blanchard, Snow White, and Josh Dallas played David Nolan, the prince. Afterwards, only time saw to it that they formed a family.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The Green Lantern movie was a box office flop, but not so much in Ryan Reynolds’ life, as he found in Blake Lively not only a cast partner but a lifelong partner whom he married in 2012, almost two years after filming. Currently they have become one of the most established couples.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

The two actors met during the filming of the television series Game of Thrones, because while Harington played Jon Snow, she played Ygritte. Although the outcome was different in fiction, in real life they celebrated their marriage and welcomed a new member to their family.